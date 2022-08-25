Lady Mustangs Looking To Take Care Of Business

ANDERSON -- Heath Alumbaugh realizes his McDonald County softball team enters the 2022 season as one of the favorites in the Big 8 Conference after finishing 24-7 overall last year and losing to Webb City, 4-3, in the district championship game.

He's hoping the workmanlike approach his squad showed during summer workouts will carry over into the new season and keep the Lady Mustangs stampeding ahead of the pack.

"We have a good mix of speed and power in the lineup, but really overall what I like is our businesslike approach we've had in practice," said the McDonald County coach. "It's not been flashy, it's not been anything spectacular, not a lot of extra chatter, just very businesslike. It's like: 'Take care of business, do what we need to do and get stuff done.' We're ready to go."

Alumbaugh, who is entering his third season as head coach of the Lady Mustangs and 18th year overall as a coach at the school from which he graduated in 2001, said the workmanlike mentality will be key as the Lady Mustangs face a season made up of a lot of games in a condensed period of time.

"We're allowed to play 36 games, but it's in a six-week period," he said. "But a lot of times we're playing four and five times a week, so if you don't have that worker's mentality, that blue collar mentality, you can get into a lot of trouble and it can spiral very quickly. I really like seeing that 'let's go to work' mentality because it lets me know we're going to have that this season, especially when it becomes a grind, like when you're playing back-to-back-to-back nights and when you're playing on the road."

McDonald County's strengths start in the pitching circle with the return of junior Nevaeh Dodson, who provided vital pitching support last season when two-time all-state selection Madeline McCall, now playing for Pittsburg State University, suffered an injury. Dodson finished the year with an 8-4 record and a 3.22 ERA and won the team's Lady Mustang Award.

"We'll be in good shape there," said Alumbaugh. "Nevaeh came in last year and ended up throwing 12 games when Madeline was hurt. We didn't have a letdown because she was there. Now we're handing off the baton to her and she's going to give us a chance to win every night because she's going to throw strikes."

While Alumbaugh said Dodson will get the majority of innings in the circle, he also mentioned sophomores Vivianne Latham and Jaylee Brock as "great counters" to what Dotson does. "I can't say you won't see them. You will," he said. "But Nevaeh will get the majority of it."

No matter which pitcher is in the circle, Alumbaugh said each will throw a lot of strikes, which is why making the routine plays behind them is going to be a priority.

And making the routine plays is what Alumbaugh believes his defense will do best.

"We're not flashy," he said, "but I think we're going to be very fundamentally sound defensively and just make routine plays."

Reagan Myrick, a senior who was named the team's Best All-Around Outfielder last year, returns as a four-year starter in center field with three-year starters Carlee Cooper (Best All-Around Infielder) at shortstop and Katelynn Townsend at catcher. Both are juniors, as is Jacie Frencken, who provides a quick glove and strong arm at third base.

Frencken shared the team's Most Improved Award last season with senior Maggie Pratt, who is competing for playing time at second base with junior Natalie Gillming.

Alumbaugh said seniors Kylan Sherman and Amanda Pacheco are battling for the starting job at first base with junior Ashleigh Dornon and seniors Alexis Abbott and Analisa Ramirez working to shore up the outfield.

The Lady Mustangs' offensive approach will be spurred by a lethal combination of speed and power.

"When we get on base we have speed from the top to the bottom of the lineup to put pressure on a defense, to steal some bases and do some things," Alumbaugh said. "We absolutely have plenty of pop in the middle of the lineup. We have the bats that can drive in runs which, when you can put speed on the bases and pressure the defense, and then turn around and hit doubles, that creates problems."

Dodson is one of the team's top returning hitters after posting a .480 batting average while driving in 23 runs. Myrick hit .454 while driving in 27 runs, while Frencken hit .337 with 31 RBIs. Cooper notched a .343 average.

No matter which combination is on the field, Alumbaugh knows his team will have to be ready each game.

"The big thing is that we've got to show up and compete every night," he said. "We've got to show up ready to work because there will be people gunning for us. There is every year."