Lady Mustangs Hope To Keep Improving

ANDERSON -- McDonald County volleyball coach Logan Grab believes her Lady Mustangs have the talent to compete for a Big 8 Conference championship.

"If we continue to get better, and we should, we definitely could be a contender for that conference title," said Grab, a 2008 MCHS graduate entering her fifth season as head coach. "If we get the right puzzle pieces put together."

McDonald County struggled to a 7-23-1 record in 2021, just one year removed from winning 20 games in 2020.

But several of the players on last year's team were light on experience because of a senior-heavy roster the previous year.

So while the Lady Mustangs took their lumps at times, "they definitely got better as the season went on," said Grab.

That leads into the 2022 season.

The Mustangs are led by three returning seniors in outside hitters Megan Elwood and Madi Parker and libero Hay Nay Way.

Elwood plays all six rotations and is "just a rock for our team honestly," Grab said.

Parker has made quite a bit of progress since last year and will play quite a bit on the front row, while Way is a strong defensive player.

Junior middle blocker Savannah Leib is building consistency and has the potential to be a "huge weapon," Grab said.

Junior setter Jayden Forcum brings a lot of energy and has stepped up as a leader, her coach said.

Juniors Teea Corcoran and River Killion will contribute as front-row hitters, while Yarecci Quintero is a defensive specialist.

Freshmen outside hitter Carlie Martin and middle Kayana Fields are also getting a look.

"We've got a solid crew; they're a lot of fun," Grab said. "We're a mix from freshmen all the way to seniors. We've got young kids. They've got mature minds. They mesh pretty well together."