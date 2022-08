MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Maverick Sutherland (center) was named the 2022 Jesse James Days Baby Boy. Liam Duckett (left) was named the first runner-up and Reed Martin (right) was named the second runner-up.

Jesse James Days Pageant Winners MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kaisley Moritz (center) was named the 2022 Jesse James Days Baby Girl. Laramie Truelove (left) was named the first runner-up and Verity Miller (right) was named the second runner-up.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Madilynn Thomas (left) was named the 2022 Jesse James Days Little Miss and Melody Benningfield (right) was named the first runner-up.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Waylon Long (center) was named the 2022 Jesse James Days Toddler Boy. Dawson Qualls (left) was named the first runner-up and Jackson Ziemianin (right) was named the second runner-up.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Davina Cox (center) was named the 2022 Jesse James Days Toddler Girl. Makenzie Blakely (left) was named the first runner-up and Victoria Ziemianin (right) was named the second runner-up.



Print Headline: Jesse James Days Pageant Winners

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content