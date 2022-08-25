Goodman Betterment Club Donates Flags to Area Businesses

The Goodman Betterment Club donates flags to new businesses and businesses which have new owners. The Club has been doing this for many years as a way to welcome citizens into the community and show support for local businesses.

Receiving a flag and representing Upwork are owner Tasha Lewis (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Secretary Meghan Sprenkle, Heith Lewis, Clyde Davidson, and Darrell Sarratt.



Receiving a flag and representing LenShay Von Island Store are Tral Igisomar (left), Clyde Davidson, President Tiffany Jordon, Darrell Sarratt, Heith Lewis, and Secretary Meghan Sprenkle.



Receiving a flag and representing Brother-in-Law's Garage are Carl Reynolds (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Heith Lewis, Secretary Meghan Sprenkle, with Clyde Davidson and Darrell Sarratt in the back.

