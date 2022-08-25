Sign in
Goodman Betterment Club Donates Flags to Area Businesses

August 25, 2022 at 6:35 a.m.
PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY TIFFANY JORDON Receiving a flag and representing Mini Mart are Nina Weems (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Darrell Sarratt, Clyde Davidson, Heith Lewis, and Secretary Meghan Sprenkle.

The Goodman Betterment Club donates flags to new businesses and businesses which have new owners. The Club has been doing this for many years as a way to welcome citizens into the community and show support for local businesses.

  photo  Receiving a flag and representing Upwork are owner Tasha Lewis (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Secretary Meghan Sprenkle, Heith Lewis, Clyde Davidson, and Darrell Sarratt.
  
  photo  Receiving a flag and representing LenShay Von Island Store are Tral Igisomar (left), Clyde Davidson, President Tiffany Jordon, Darrell Sarratt, Heith Lewis, and Secretary Meghan Sprenkle.
  
  photo  Receiving a flag and representing Brother-in-Law's Garage are Carl Reynolds (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Heith Lewis, Secretary Meghan Sprenkle, with Clyde Davidson and Darrell Sarratt in the back.
  
  photo  Receiving a flag and representing C-Mart are Larry Pippen (left), Darrell Sarratt, Clyde Davidson, Heith Lewis, President Tiffany Jordon, and Secretary Meghan Sprenkle.
  

Goodman Betterment Club Donates Flags to Area Businesses

