The Goodman Betterment Club donates flags to new businesses and businesses which have new owners. The Club has been doing this for many years as a way to welcome citizens into the community and show support for local businesses.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Goodman Betterment Club Donates Flags to Area BusinessesAugust 25, 2022 at 6:35 a.m.
PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY TIFFANY JORDON Receiving a flag and representing Mini Mart are Nina Weems (left), President Tiffany Jordon, Darrell Sarratt, Clyde Davidson, Heith Lewis, and Secretary Meghan Sprenkle.
Print Headline: Goodman Betterment Club Donates Flags to Area Businesses
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT