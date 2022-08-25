Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ashton L. Nelson vs. Shane D. Nelson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Van N. Cung. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jadeon T. Deal. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $206.

Bronson D. Hopper. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Marilyn R. Busker et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Melissa L. Routledge. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. William E. Wheeler. Suit on account.

Jerry Reardon et al vs. Shannon Epperson et al. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Scott A. Stoufer et al. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. James Butcher. Breach of contract.

Cards NEO, LLC vs. Misty V. Smity et al. Property damage.

PCA Acquistions, LLC vs. Sharon Williamson. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Lee T. Deatherage. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hoa L. Nguyen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heather Denise Bundgard. Animal abuse.

Douglas L. Atkins. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Emilio Melendez Jr. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Tyler S. Andrews. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Jonathan Biggers.

Jennifer E. Mace. Theft/stealing.

Samantha J. Youngblood. Burglary.

Michael E. Ewing. DWI -- alcohol.

Colten Collins. Domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Gayla D. Milleson. Assault.

Craig L. Guinn. Theft/stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Margaret M. Anderson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher Haddock et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Francisco L. Ayala Belloso. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea.

Alexis M. Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Edwin E. Beltran Arteaga. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $167.

Luis Calix. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.

Lance Ezra. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Casey L. Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tomas Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

David L. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

None.