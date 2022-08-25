Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Aug. 26. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Timberland Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Lunch on Pineville Square

Bunker Hill will host Lunch on Pineville Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. The menu will include sloppy joes or cheeseburger casserole, potato salad or chips, homemade desserts, and ice tea. Thank you for your support.

Goodman Fun Day & Car Show

The Goodman Betterment Club's Family Fun Day and Car Show will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Goodman Ball Park. There will be live music from Devin Hames, a Tug-O-War tournament, free inflatables, a mechanical bull, vendor booths, food trucks, raffles, and pie auction! Come and enjoy -- fun for the whole family! For more information, call Tiffany at 417-592-5451.

Missouri Extension to Speak on Estate Planning

Wesley Tucker of the University of Missouri Extension Service will speak on estate planning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roy Jean Carter building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The public is invited. For more information, call Ron Rogers at 417-529-0901.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the senior center which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The address of the center is 623 Johnson Drive in Noel.