Boys Soccer Under New Leadership

ANDERSON -- First-year McDonald County boys soccer coach Nathan Haikey is excited about the Mustangs' potential heading into the 2022 season.

The Mustangs return 10 seniors from last season's team, and seven of them have been in the program for the last three years.

Haikey, who spent his first three years in the district as an assistant coach under John Delatorre, is plenty familiar with the group, which only won four games a year ago.

"It was trial by fire last year," Haikey said. "I think they really learned a lot. If this summer was any indication, they're going to compete. They're going to push and fight to win games."

The Mustangs are hoping to return to their level of play a few years prior.

"We just really want to get back where we were two years ago," Haikey said. The Mustangs had nine wins in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. "We wanted that 10th win pretty bad, but it didn't happen for us."

The Mustangs did struggle to find the back of the net last fall, only totaling 15 goals.

"We've had a hard time finding the back of the net," Haikey said.

Three seniors lead the way for McDonald County. Senior Francisco Blancas gives the Mustangs an option at forward, while senior Antonio De La Cruz plays center back and has a high soccer IQ, Haikey said.

Senior Alejandro Cujedo can play center back or midfielder.

"He has a motor that doesn't stop," Haikey said.

Junior Jose Mendoza is one of the fastest players on the team, while juniors Griffin Schutten and Tomas De La Cruz are battling for time in the goal.

Several sophomores and freshmen are also vying for time in varsity and junior varsity.

"We're really excited about this group," Haikey said. "We have speed up top. We can run at guys. We're really technical and can slow possession of the game if we need to."