This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 1

Wade Michael Johnson, 30, Goodman, domestic assault

Jason Nathaniel Jones, 33, Exeter, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident

Tyler Aaron Logan, 27, Seligman, domestic assault

Aug. 2

Patricia Mendez Romera, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Destry E. Slaughter, 39, Goodman, property damage

Kadin Leroy Turner, 24, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit

Brittany Leann Wise, 26, Butterfield, Mo., forgery

Aug. 3

Eric Brendon Benton, 37, Anderson, probation violation

Molly Christine Fader, 22, Goodman, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and minor in possession

Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- prior drug offense

Julia Anne Reece, 43, Baxter Springs, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jimmy Boyd Seymour, 41, Lanagan, domestic assault

Aug. 4

Colten Benjamin Collins, 30, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing

Otis Lavon Graves Jr., 52, Anderson, theft/stealing

Brayden Ray Hailey. 23. Fairview, Mo. driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Bryan E. Huff, 34, Neosho, handicapped parking violation

Thomas Dale Taylor, 42, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Aug. 5

Antonio O. Barajas I., 65, Rogers, Ark., kidnapping

Ryan Thomas Harr, 21, Anderson, car/motorcycle truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely

Michael D. Harrod, 25, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault and kidnapping

Amoz Lopez, 26, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Alesha Taray Sherwood, 27, no address given, expired plates

Steven Victor Thomas, 42, Goodman, domestic assault -- serious physical injury

Aug. 6

Aulyses Alberto Bail-Villatoro, 20, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light

Charles Michael Pease, 37, Lanagan, domestic assault

Jose Tarin, 51, Watts, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, out-of-state fugitive, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Gabriel J. Walker, 20, Anderson, peace disturbance -- by means other than noise