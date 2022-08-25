This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 1
Wade Michael Johnson, 30, Goodman, domestic assault
Jason Nathaniel Jones, 33, Exeter, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident
Tyler Aaron Logan, 27, Seligman, domestic assault
Aug. 2
Patricia Mendez Romera, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Destry E. Slaughter, 39, Goodman, property damage
Kadin Leroy Turner, 24, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit
Brittany Leann Wise, 26, Butterfield, Mo., forgery
Aug. 3
Eric Brendon Benton, 37, Anderson, probation violation
Molly Christine Fader, 22, Goodman, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and minor in possession
Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- prior drug offense
Julia Anne Reece, 43, Baxter Springs, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jimmy Boyd Seymour, 41, Lanagan, domestic assault
Aug. 4
Colten Benjamin Collins, 30, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing
Otis Lavon Graves Jr., 52, Anderson, theft/stealing
Brayden Ray Hailey. 23. Fairview, Mo. driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Bryan E. Huff, 34, Neosho, handicapped parking violation
Thomas Dale Taylor, 42, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Aug. 5
Antonio O. Barajas I., 65, Rogers, Ark., kidnapping
Ryan Thomas Harr, 21, Anderson, car/motorcycle truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely
Michael D. Harrod, 25, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault and kidnapping
Amoz Lopez, 26, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Alesha Taray Sherwood, 27, no address given, expired plates
Steven Victor Thomas, 42, Goodman, domestic assault -- serious physical injury
Aug. 6
Aulyses Alberto Bail-Villatoro, 20, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light
Charles Michael Pease, 37, Lanagan, domestic assault
Jose Tarin, 51, Watts, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, out-of-state fugitive, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Gabriel J. Walker, 20, Anderson, peace disturbance -- by means other than noise