Authorities Looking For Missing Murder Suspect

Authorities continue to search for 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn after she failed to check in with her pre-trial release coordinator earlier this month.

Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Ark., and is described as 5-foot, 2-inches, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, with short black hair. She is believed to be traveling to northeast Oklahoma but also has ties in southwest Missouri.

Wynn is accused of murder and armed criminal action stemming from the shooting death of her husband, Harold Wynn, in November of last year. She has been charged with shooting him in the back of the head while he slept.

Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling and over objections from the prosecuting attorney, Wynn was released on a $100,000 bond and required to regularly check in with the courts by telephone.

Sheriff Robert Evenson explained that, through an app, Wynn was required to take a photo of herself that was time and date stamped as well as geo-tagged and share it with the pre-trial release coordinator.

"She had done everything like she was supposed to for four months until last week," Evenson said. "The pre-trial release coordinator was on it as soon as she missed her check-in. But she was still gone."

"We're treating her like she skipped bail, which she did. The bonding company is on the hook for the bond, so they're looking for her too."

Authorities say Wynn should be considered dangerous and could be armed. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4318 or your local law enforcement agency.