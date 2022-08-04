Summer Work Helped Build Lady Mustangs’ Confidence

ANDERSON -- Logan Grab believes time spent on the court and in the weight room this summer has helped foster confidence in her McDonald County Lady Mustangs high school volleyball team.

The squad, which held workouts through the months of June and July, workouts that included practice matches against other area high school teams, wrapped up its summer work on Thursday, July 28.

"We've had a smaller group this summer than we normally have, but a very dedicated group of athletes," the Lady Mustangs' coach said. "We've consistently had 18 or 19 athletes here at our practices throughout the summer. We've been in the weight room a lot, we've been in the gym a lot and we've played a lot. We've been to several different tournaments and took part in summer league play, too, and I think there's a level of confidence because of all the work they've put in going into the season."

The team is off until Monday, Aug. 8, when it will return to the court to begin fall workouts.

"We're still trying to build consistency, but everybody has the same goals and we're all on the same page," Grab said. "And we're going to do it together."

The coach said not every player on the team's roster has been able to attend every summer workout, but the players who have been able to be there have received the extra work Grab feels is necessary to improve their game and help the team strengthen that confidence.

"That's one of the things with summer anyway, getting the ones who are there as many reps as possible, to get those touches," she said. "That's important."

Grab's squad will once again take part in Mustang Pride Day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Lady Mustangs will hold a scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.