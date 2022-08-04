Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Work Helped Build Lady Mustangs’ Confidence

by Bennett Horne | August 4, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Lady Mustangs wrapped up a successful summer of workouts with their final practice on Thursday, July 28. The team begins its fall practices on Monday, Aug. 8. Pictured working on serving during their last summer practice are (from left) freshman Layla Wallain; junior Jayden Forcum; senior Madi Parker; and junior Savannah Leib.

ANDERSON -- Logan Grab believes time spent on the court and in the weight room this summer has helped foster confidence in her McDonald County Lady Mustangs high school volleyball team.

The squad, which held workouts through the months of June and July, workouts that included practice matches against other area high school teams, wrapped up its summer work on Thursday, July 28.

"We've had a smaller group this summer than we normally have, but a very dedicated group of athletes," the Lady Mustangs' coach said. "We've consistently had 18 or 19 athletes here at our practices throughout the summer. We've been in the weight room a lot, we've been in the gym a lot and we've played a lot. We've been to several different tournaments and took part in summer league play, too, and I think there's a level of confidence because of all the work they've put in going into the season."

The team is off until Monday, Aug. 8, when it will return to the court to begin fall workouts.

"We're still trying to build consistency, but everybody has the same goals and we're all on the same page," Grab said. "And we're going to do it together."

The coach said not every player on the team's roster has been able to attend every summer workout, but the players who have been able to be there have received the extra work Grab feels is necessary to improve their game and help the team strengthen that confidence.

"That's one of the things with summer anyway, getting the ones who are there as many reps as possible, to get those touches," she said. "That's important."

Grab's squad will once again take part in Mustang Pride Day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Lady Mustangs will hold a scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.

photo BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County freshman Jazmynn Brewer works on digging the volleyball during her team's practice on Thursday, July 28.

Print Headline: Summer Work Helped Build Lady Mustangs’ Confidence

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT