School District Administration Undergoes School Violence Prevention Training

ANDERSON -- McDonald County R-1 School District principals and leaders undergo school violence prevention training with the goal of spotting potential school violence before it starts.

District leaders met at the district's main office on July 28 to undergo the 1- to 2-hour training session hosted by the Missouri School Board Association Center for Education Safety. At the training, district leaders learned how to create a behavioral risk assessment team and spot potential violent or suicidal behavior among students.

Ken Schutten, communications/media specialist for the district, said the training was attended by school leaders this year to enhance school safety.

"The preventative training is part of McDonald County School's efforts to make sure its campuses are safe for students and staff," Schutten said. "Other measures this year include the installation of new cameras at all buildings, securing more entrances at all buildings, and hiring three new school resource officers to serve locations across the district."

During the training, a representative from the Center for Education Safety discussed topics such as threat assessment connections, an uptick in suicidal ideation during covid-19, action items, and how to continue supporting and assisting potentially harmful students while prioritizing the safety of staff and the student body.

Buck Owen, McDonald County School District's student resource officer, said the training is helpful for district leaders by teaching leaders how to establish effective teams when pursuing increased awareness of violence prevention.

"This is a training to help establish teams, behavioral threat management teams," Owen said. "What those teams will do is they'll identify potential threats and crisis events in a child's life early on. And that team will follow through and address those threats," Owen said, noting various options for addressing such threats among students.

Owen said he believes trainings such as this will help the district prevent school shootings by being aware of potential threats before a shooting would occur.

"To stop school shootings, we have to prevent school shootings," Owen said. "We can't be waiting to act until there's a shooter in our building or there's a shooter coming to our campus. We have to stop them before they happen. We have to identify those kids that are at-risk, identify those kids who are in need and get them the services and help that they need before it becomes an issue."

Owen said teams of various staff members will be created to assess potentially harmful behaviors, and teams will look for warning signs amongst the student population.

Angie Brewer, principal at McDonald County High School, said "silos" will be connected amongst staff members to increase violence prevention.

"We have a lot of great things in place, and we do a lot of great things for the kids, but we do those things in silos, and so we need to connect all those silos together so that no student slips through the cracks," Brewer said.

Brewer emphasized the importance of creating streamlined safety teams in schools, and staff members assisting each other to prevent violent situations.

"We had safety teams before, but we will have a more streamlined process," Brewer said. "It increases communication among different parties within the district. You have your mental health team, you have your admin team, you have your academic intervention team, you have your home liaisons, so increasing communication between all of those so that maybe if a student ticks more than one box we can help, we can intervene, them."

Brewer said, tearfully, that the school is more than just a building, and that McDonald County R-1 administration will take all measures necessary to protect members of each school.

"I'm always so proud of our district," Brewer said. "I'm grateful to have more resources and I'm grateful to the board for supporting us. I think that our board, and our teachers, and our administrators really do believe 'Every child, every day, no matter what it takes.'"