RELIGION: A new event at home

On July 11, 2012, at Louis Houston's suggestion, I wrote my first article about animals. (Louis was a well-loved writer for the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader.) My article was titled "The Cat and the Glue Trap," and started out with ...

"On April 1st, a stray cat laid a litter of kittens under our shed in the back yard. Four days later she relocated them, except for the runt. Our son, Michael, found the reject the next day just as it -- the kitten, not Michael -- was crawling out from under the shed. The critter's eyes were not open. It was starving and making all the noise a blind five-day-old kitten could make as it tried to get its mother's attention. Looking more like an opossum than a kitten, it found a home in Michael's heart. Michael and my wife raised the hapless creature and now it is part of the family...."

Michael named the kitten, Marvel, because it was a marvel that the owl didn't get it.

Nearly five years later, on Feb. 22, 2017, I wrote a reflection titled "The Little Flock." It was about discovering chickens in our yard. It started out...

"This past Sunday we returned home after the church meeting and saw a small flock of chickens traipsing around our yard. The neighbors said this flock of six had been wandering the neighborhood for a week, but this was the first time we saw them. Having raised chickens in New Mexico, we determined they are Rhode Island Reds, and this little group is not afraid of people; three of them came right up to me. They seemed to like our yard -- I suppose because we don't have dogs or cats ..."

I wrote a series titled "Lessons from the Flock," featuring the chickens.

Guess what? We have another life event taking place here at home. Our son, Michael, recently agreed to stay with us for a year to get re-established in Northwest Arkansas, and another stray cat decided to set up camp here at the same time, giving birth to two babies. Through an unfortunate event, Marvel was not able to come back when Michael returned; therefore, it seems that God arranged a replacement to arrive about the same time to take Marvel's place. One kitten is named Gray Baby, and the one Michael claimed for his own is Bitty-Kitty.

As Michael goes out to feed them, he talks gently, getting them accustomed to his voice, and entreats them to come to him. However, mama cat is still here training them, so the babies stay with her and don't want to come up to us. But they watch as Michael kneels to put food in their dishes.

But wait ... as I wrote that last line, Gray Baby came right up to Michael and began eating. Bitty and mama looked on and will eventually follow, so I suppose they are finally getting civilized. Probably within a week, Michael will be allowed to touch them. That's when the babies will begin to learn about the love and compassion Michael has for them.

I see a similarity to our interaction with God. Through Scripture, we can learn to know that God loves us and cares for us, but many people who don't know Him stay away; they are afraid to get close to Him. God is beyond their comprehension and they can't understand that God is the One Who provides food and looks after them. Not reading the Bible, they don't know the truth in James 4:8 which says, "Draw near to God, and He'll draw near to you."

My understanding of that verse is: If I learn to know the Lord and decide to live for Him, I'll realize that God has always been close to me. John 3:16 and many other verses tell us that God loves us. In fact, He loves us so much that He, in the form of Jesus, gave His life for us so that we may be forgiven of our errors, mistakes, and sin, and live with Him forever.

As six-inch-tall Gray Baby and Bitty-Kitty get over their fear of this six-foot-tall giant, they'll eventually experience love and compassion in Michael's arms, and they'll purr their appreciation to him. In like manner, as we lose our fear of submitting our wills to the Lord, as we learn to know Him, we'll eventually experience the undying love and compassion God has for us, and we'll gratefully love and praise Him.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.