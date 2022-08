PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Contestants for wild goat milking line up with their assigned goat behind them. All teams had to milk the goat they were given and could not switch with other teams.

More fair memories ... PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Payton Lewis and her mother Tiffany Lewis show Payton's dog Jojo in the "Best trick" competition. Lewis' dog could jump on a chair and smile.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Turtle owners watch as their turtles compete in the annual turtle race competition. Children excitedly huddled around a circle, cheering their turtle on.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Fair queen Macy Reece helped judged the dog show at the 2022 McDonald County Fair. Reece assisted with other competitions in addition to the dog show.



Print Headline: More Photos From McDonald County Fair

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content