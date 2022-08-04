McDonald County Library News

The McDonald County Library has just wrapped the 2022 summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. Summer reading is an annual program that brings children, teens and families into local public libraries for reading and activities.

The library started the eight-week program in June with 231 children, 87 teens and 136 adults signing up for the program and with over 1,000 people who participated through reading logs or attending programs and each receiving a prize upon completion.

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum of Library Services under the provision of the Library Services and Technology Act as administrated by the Missouri State Library, a division of the office of the Secretary of State. The McDonald County Library would also like to say "thank you" to all our community support and sponsors for helping children stay engaged with reading this summer.

The McDonald County Library is playing a bigger role in public health by expanding resources to help the community. The library has been hosting educational programs on physical, mental and behavioral health first aid classes.

In addition to our health classes, both the main library in Pineville and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City serves as a cooling and warming center when the region is struck with extreme and dangerous temperatures.

The McDonald County Library would like to remind the citizens of McDonald County about the launch of Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow. This versatile online service supports job seekers, veterans and their families with all stages of job searching, employment transition assistance, navigating the VA bureaucracy, preparing for standardized tests and building marketable academic skills. JobNow/VetNow will be available to all library patrons.

JobNow: If you are currently unemployed, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. To receive unemployment insurance benefits, you need to file a claim with the unemployment insurance program in the state where you worked. This can be confusing; don't worry! The Brainfuse Unemployment Benefits Navigators are here to help.

VetNow: As a veteran, there are many benefits to help you and your family buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. It can be difficult to find the help you need. Brainfuse Veteran Navigators are available to help you determine your eligible benefits. Simply visit the McDonald County Library website to get free, anonymous assistance.

The library will be celebrating the filming of the 1938 movie of Jesse James in the month of August. If you are curious to know more about Jesse James or the filming of the movie, stop by the Pineville branch of the library and engage yourself with our exclusive collection of Jesse James.

The library will be showing the Jesse James Movie at the Pineville library in the Zella Mae Collie Reading Room during regular library hours. Showing of the movie will take place the entire week of the Jesse James celebration that is hosted by the city of Pineville and the Pineville Fire Department. The movie will play at 10 a.m. and then again at 2 p.m. starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, and playing daily till Saturday, Aug. 20, with the last showing at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Popcorn and a small refreshment will be provided for your enjoyment. For more information on our Jesse James event, please call the library at 417-223-4489

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend. For more information, please call the library at 417-223-4489 to speak with Hazel Sheets or visit its website at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.