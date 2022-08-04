Land Transfers

Mark L. Bender and Alora F. Bender to Robert P. Swanson and Shawn M. Swanson. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Renae L. Sherman and Clyde Aaron Sherman to Jimmy Leon Easter II and Traci Lyn Easter. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Justin Simpson to James D. Probyn and Angel N. Probyn. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Doyle and Sylvia Francine Doyle to Kirby D. Lane. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Darrell Korbelik to Alona Morris. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Debbie Schmeeckle and Jason Schmeeckle to Hubert Maring. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Zerek Zumwalt and Jessica Zumwalt to Jennifer L. Mills. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Bennett's 1st Addition. Blk. 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas Roy Dinkins and Andrea Louise Dinkins to Keri Corn and Joseph Corn. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. and Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Meadowbrook East, LLC to Stangs Business, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Margaret A. Bergtold to Kenneth Anderson and Abigail Anderson. Sec. 2, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Allen Hudson and Connis Hudson to Jamie Cope, Traci Cope, Toni Banks and Chris Banks. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Daniel Davidson and Malisha Davidson to Kyle Joseph Miller. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Blk. 10, Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Crystal Landers and Gary Landers to Travis Nave and Paulina Nave. Hall Hills Estates. Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Walter Stephen Geeding to The Beer Store and More, LLC and Walter Stephen Geeding. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Walter Stephen Geeding and Solitaire Enterprises, LLC to Walter Stephen Geeding and Suds Your Dudes, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.