Hoover Likes What Team Accomplished In June, July

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County High School football team is currently in the middle of a break mandated by the Missouri State High School Activities Association and will return to the practice field on Monday, Aug. 8.

Mustang head coach Kellen Hoover said he felt like his team is heading into the break with a successful summer of workouts under its belt and that the players and coaches will be ready to pick up right where they left off Thursday, July 28.

"Every year is different," he said, "but this year I feel like we've gotten more in at this point than we've done any other year."

The Mustangs were allowed 20 days of work with the coaching staff during the summer. Those workouts were spread out over the months of June and July and included two dead weeks when players weren't allowed to practice.

Hoover, who said each workout throughout the summer was attended by an average of 45-55 players, believes the fact his team got more out of this summer's work than in years past came about mostly because the coaching staff identified things that worked well for the Mustangs in last year's highly successful 10-2 season and they have been able to keep those things in the forefront of the team's work this summer.

"A lot of that comes from things we've found that we really like from throughout last season and we see it being a part of what we're doing going forward," he said. "And so we're able to really work to get those things in that we saw a lot of success with a year ago. And I would say we've gotten more in by the end of camp this year than we've ever had before."

Hoover said the coaches have done a lot of review work with the players, as opposed to trying to implement an overabundance of new material.

"It's a lot of making sure the kids understand what's already in," he said. "Towards the end, we've really tried to do review days where really nothing new goes in, we're just sharpening a lot of the things we've done and a lot of the things we've seen on film that we need to correct techniquewise, just little tweaks here and there."

He and his staff wanted to make sure the players didn't feel overwhelmed heading into this final break before the start of fall practices.

"We've tried to make sure we did a lot of that review work -- and not add in a lot of stuff -- as we ended. That way we don't overload them with new information toward the end," he said. We're just trying to make sure they've got a good grasp on it as we go into our dead time the next week and a half. We want to make sure they've got a good grasp on it so that when they come back on Aug. 8, they can jump right back into it and hopefully not need too much of a refresher."

Hoover said, beginning on Aug. 8, the Mustangs' daily workouts will start at 8 a.m. There will be a break after that first session and then, after the break, the team will have a special teams walk-through period to finish the day.

"That's really about all we're allowed," he said. "We're only allowed up to three hours, then a minimum hour off, then a maximum hour walk through. So (MSHSAA's) kind of set your schedule for you, it's just a matter of how you fit it into your day. We're trying to get to it as early as we can while still making sure we can get a lot of kids here. So 8 o'clock's what we settled on. It was good for our camp attendance and I think it will be good for our true fall practice attendance, too."

That will be the schedule for the first week of fall practices. Beginning Aug. 15 the coaches will be in meetings so the team will switch to what Hoover called "a regular school day schedule."

The Mustangs will hold their Red/Black scrimmage game as part of the Mustang Pride Day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.