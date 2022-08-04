Dry Conditions Spark Increase In Fires

PINEVILLE -- Ryan Drake, Pineville fire chief of five years, said there had been an increase in area fires following the lack of rain, with some fires caused by mowers in hay fields and yards.

Drake said, in dry conditions such as the ones the county has been facing as of late, "it doesn't take much to start a fire."

"Whenever everything is as dry as it is right now, it doesn't take much for a fire to start," Drake said. "Just a small spark can ignite the vegetation and, with the humidity being as low as it has been and the extremely dry conditions that we've had over the last several weeks, those fires are going to take off really quick and become out of control."

Drake said the burn ban that was recently enacted by the county, and several of the towns within the county, has been helpful, although fires have still been started by things like a mower hitting a piece of metal and creating a spark.

"So far, I think people are heeding the warning [the burn ban] fairly well," Drake said. "That burn ban is really just a reminder to the people that the conditions are not good right now for any outside burning. An outside fire can get out of control really quick right now," Drake said, noting that the little rain the county has received wasn't enough to lessen the dry outdoor conditions.

Drake said individuals should remain mindful that any ignition can start a fire, including a cigarette butt, fireworks, or mowers hitting rocks or metal.

Drake said if a fire is started on a property, regardless of the size of the fire, citizens should call 911 to avoid the fire spreading.