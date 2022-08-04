Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Ashton R. Harrison. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Abbe N. Kilgore. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Christopher L. Koopman. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Gregory J. Layman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cody A. Mathews. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Hugh L. Lacey, M.D. vs. Delirose Handy.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Martha Hernandez.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Bradley Iowanes.

Nancy Harvey vs. Bethany Cable. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Anthony S. Meredith.

State of Missouri:

Mark F. Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Andrew J. Hayes. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sarah J. Holt. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Dancey C. Johnson. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Devenson Kauwe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Keaton Shelby Keller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jonathan E.C. Krolis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Gregory J. Layman. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tabitha A. Lewis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Victor F. Lopez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Mackenzie D. Lowe. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ashanti M. Mendez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Jesse H. Metcalf. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.