McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold a bingo party at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Pineville Community Center. The community is invited to have a great time and help the senior center. There will be prizes, and concessions will be available. Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Aug. 5. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Sac River Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

New Bethel School

The second annual ice cream social will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. All are invited to enjoy homemade ice cream. There will be outdoor games for the kids: tug-o-war, sack races, jump rope and water games (bring a water pistol). Tour the school if you've not yet seen it since the restoration was completed last year. For more information, call 417-845-6855.

UM Fall Gardening Zoom Seminars

University of Missouri Extension offers a fall vegetable gardening weekly Thursday webinar series in August and September. The four-session Zoom series is an opportunity to learn new techniques, as well as proven methods that benefit fall gardens, said MU Extension horticulture specialist Debi Kelly.

Aug. 18 -- the first session covers "lasagna gardening," a no-till method that uses layers of organic materials to create a nutrient-rich soil where plants thrive.

Aug. 25 -- MU Extension specialists will discuss soils and cover crops.

Sept. 1 -- Attendees will learn ways to extend the gardening season to grow vegetables that are often more flavorful than early-season produce.

Sept. 8 -- The final session covers tool maintenance and garden cleanup. Kelly says these important end-of-season practices help gardeners prepare for the next growing season.

Register at mizzou.us/FallGardening2022. For more information, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop chorus is in need of women who typically sing second alto or tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass section. No previous experience or tryouts are required. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the north door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director at 479-876-7204 or www.perfectharmonybv.com.