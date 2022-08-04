This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 10
Jerry Lee Roark, 60, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
James Craig Thomas, 59, Villa Platte, Lou., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
July 11
Andon Aiven, 74, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Justin Glen Hatfield, 47, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Cliff William Walker, 37, Seneca, DWI -- alcohol
July 12
Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Jessica Louise Lawson, 29, Grove, Okla., hindering prosecution of a felony
Jeffery Glenn Patterson Jr., 37, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
July 13
Ridson Olsen Darra, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Anastasia Lynn Koppe, 38, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended
July 14
Emilio Melendez, 30, Lanagan, DWI -- alcohol
July 15
Kristi Marie Divine, 40, Centerton, passing bad check
Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 25, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
July 16
Tommas Jeffrey McGuire, 46, Rocky Comfort, stalking
Tamera Brown Davidson, 59, Springfield, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid