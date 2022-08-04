This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 10

Jerry Lee Roark, 60, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

James Craig Thomas, 59, Villa Platte, Lou., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

July 11

Andon Aiven, 74, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Justin Glen Hatfield, 47, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Cliff William Walker, 37, Seneca, DWI -- alcohol

July 12

Gavin Wade Lawson, 33, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Jessica Louise Lawson, 29, Grove, Okla., hindering prosecution of a felony

Jeffery Glenn Patterson Jr., 37, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

July 13

Ridson Olsen Darra, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Anastasia Lynn Koppe, 38, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

July 14

Emilio Melendez, 30, Lanagan, DWI -- alcohol

July 15

Kristi Marie Divine, 40, Centerton, passing bad check

Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 25, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

July 16

Tommas Jeffrey McGuire, 46, Rocky Comfort, stalking

Tamera Brown Davidson, 59, Springfield, theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid