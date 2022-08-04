Alumbaugh: Softball Team Had ‘Great Summer’

ANDERSON -- As he stepped into his team's final break before beginning its fall workouts, McDonald County High School softball coach Heath Alumbaugh looked back at the summer and liked what he saw.

"I thought it was a great summer, to be honest with you. Probably the No. 1 thing to me is this right here," he said as he pointed to his players who were laughing, smiling and joking with one another while going through their pre-weight lifting stretches after yet another hot on-field workout. "We're putting in three and a half hours a day between the field and the weight room and we've still got girls here that are friends and smiling after being here every day, which says a lot about their character and what they want out of the season."

The Lady Mustangs, who were allowed 20 contact days with their coaching staff over the months of June and July, with two weeks of no practices included in that span, wrapped up their second of two four-day camps on Thursday, July 28, a camp that resulted in some positive defensive work.

"Probably the best thing we accomplished this week was our defensive situations," Alumbaugh said. "We put a lot of work into that. We did an extended period on that today and kind of felt like our kids really picked up on those and started to polish them up a bit. They looked pretty good."

That came on the heels of the team's earlier camp in which the offense began to click.

"I think we're pretty close to where we want them to be at this point," Alumbaugh said. "Today we really ratcheted up the intensity of practice defensively and kind of saw them raise the bar with their play, too, which is what we were looking for. Our hope is that when we come back on Aug. 8, we don't have to necessarily spend as much time installing stuff as repping it, cleaning it and finishing it up, so we're ready to go."

Senior center fielder Reagan Myrick said she felt like the team "progressed better from the first day we started our June practices to today," adding, "All in all, everybody was a little better. We still need some work in areas but, otherwise, we've done pretty good all around."

She said the Lady Mustangs are "more of a team now" and that the squad has "more leaders and people who have stepped up and put forth the effort to do better." Which, she added, has "just made the whole team better."

Senior first baseman Kylan Sherman said the summer work helped bring the Lady Mustangs together.

"When we started, we were kind of separated and weren't really a team and didn't really understand how to work together and come together to work on things," she said. "But as the summer went along, we've progressed and we play as a team now. We're able to come together and help each other out and coach each other up and to help each other when it's needed."

She added, "From Day 1 to now, we've made huge improvements and there's still more to come."

And left fielder Analisa Ramirez, another of the team's seniors, said she felt the time spent together as a team in June and July has helped the upperclassmen on their way to becoming the leaders they're supposed to be for the Lady Mustangs.

"As a senior coming in, you have to take on that leadership role," she said. "We had a lot of younger ones come in, and it's hard for them, but that's just because it's new to them. I feel like we've done a better job as a team of being leaders to them and picking them up when things haven't gone their way."

The team will hold a scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, as part of Mustang Pride Day.