Two MCHS DECA Students Compete At Nationals In Atlanta





ANDERSON -- Matthew Mora and Giselle De La Torre, senior DECA students at MCHS, compete at DECA Nationals in Atlanta April 22 to April 27 as a career development team.

The team competed at district and state to qualify for the National tournament. Mora and De La Torre are the first MCHS students to qualify for DECA Nationals under teacher Christine Ellis.

Matthew Mora, a senior DECA student in his third year of DECA, said he and De La Torre worked together to compete in the career development event throughout the school year. The team worked together to coordinate the business fair this year at MCHS and completed a written project to fulfill the event's requirements. Mora said the event sharpened the team's skills in planning a career, and event planning, post-graduation.

"Career development, the event, is just planning for your future and having career options and evaluating, 'what's the next step after high school?' and all of the things that are available to you," Mora said.

Mora said coordinating the career fair was a stressful endeavor but that the team was assisted by teachers and students in the business department during the event.

"It was a little stressful, but we had a lot of help with the business department, so that really helped," Mora said. "And the student body helped too."

Mora said he has continued to hone his skills while working on the DECA event throughout the year, and that he plans to attend Crowder College post-graduation to study business management. Mora attributes part of his interest in business to the DECA competitions and projects he's worked on.

Giselle De La Torre, a senior DECA student, said she did not expect their team to qualify for Nationals, but that she is excited to attend the competition in Atlanta.

"I was really caught off-guard; I wasn't really expecting to win anything," De La Torre said. "I was just doing it [competing in the career development category] for fun. I wasn't really expecting anything to come out of it, but a lot did."

De La Torre said she'd recommend other students take the DECA course offered at MCHS and compete in competitions because of all that can be gained from the program.

"I'd totally recommend taking DECA, one hundred percent," De La Torre said. "All the places that you can go, all the new opportunities that you can find with DECA. It's really an underrated class."

De La Torre plans to attend Crowder College alongside Mora post-graduation to study online business, an interest that has been driven by her DECA experience.

Christine Ellis, DECA teacher at MCHS, said the students had to compete in intensifying competition to present their project, the career fair, alongside a written project.

"You have to make it through district and state and, with each level, it gets a little harder and a little harder," Ellis said. "Especially doing a written project -- they're 20 pages long and they have to do a presentation."

Ellis said Mora and De La Torre acquired skills in public speaking, planning, coordination and financing as they worked on the project and competed throughout the year.

"I'm very proud of them," Ellis said. "I hope that they're very successful, but even if they do not place in Nationals they've already won in my eyes. So, it doesn't matter; they've made it there and that's all that counts," Ellis said, smiling.



