SWC Adopts Ordinances Regulating Events, Vendors

Southwest City's board of aldermen read, voted on and instated three new ordinances at the regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

The first, Ordinance No. 645, established new rules and regulations for special event permits. It limits special event permits to four events per calendar year and sets event fees based on the number of vendors participating.

Ordinance No. 646 authorized the execution of quitclaim deeds for easements not utilized.

Finally, Ordinance No. 647 established new rules and regulations for vendors attending the Third of July Celebration. It requires that all vendors set up in the small baseball field at Blankenship Park and prohibits vending in the storage building parking lot across from Blankenship Park.

An exception was given to Soltow Fireworks as it will continue to set up its tent in the storage building parking lot. A second exemption was given to food trucks located at the food truck lot across from the bank.

The council voted to instate all three ordinances.

The council then revisited Mark Martineau's request to place an office building and a single block bathroom on his property at 205 N. Main Street. After reviewing the county flood map, it was determined that both locations are outside of the marked flood zone. The council voted to approve Martineau's building permits.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and two motor vehicle accidents, cleared two traffic hazards and one downed tree, provided mutual aid for a medical call once and mutual aid for a structure fire once, as well.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, his department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, issued 13 citations, taken three reports, made one arrest, assisted with three lockouts and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been busy mowing, catching at-large dogs and working on Blankenship Park. The water department has been working on the Broadway tower. The wastewater plant is being equipped with security cameras and an inspection of the facility was scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.

City Clerk Krystal Austen updated the council on various administrative projects. She noted that she is still waiting for letters of opinion from the city attorney and auditor in regard to how ARPA money can be spent.

Austen went on to inform council members of the Summer Little League Program. She noted that only one team needed to be sponsored by the city this year compared to the four teams last year. She said that participation has grown by 20% and the concession stand has already collected 10% of the targeted revenue goal.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to delegate care and landscaping of the triangle flower bed at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets to Cornerstone 4-H;

• Removed the cease construction order on Jose de la Cruz' property at 206 E. Comanche after reviewing the location and speaking with de la Cruz;

• Spoke about leasing options for a Pitney Bowes postage meter and ultimately voted to lease a meter for 36 months;

• Approved the quarterly transfer of $55,675 from the General Fund to the Police Department; and

• Paid bills in the amount of $4,782.36.