Soccer Girls Defeat McAuley Catholic

The McDonald County girls' soccer team picked up its third win of the season on Thursday, April 21, with a 3-2 victory at McAuley Catholic in Joplin.

The Lady Mustangs scored three goals in the first half and led 3-0 at halftime.

"We started really well," said head coach John Delatorre. We had a lot of energy and a lot of focus."

Anna Clarkson scored the Lady Mustangs' first goal, and Mireya Sebastian put in the second one off of a Helen Martinez assist.

Kadence Elliot scored on a penalty kick for the third goal of the half.

"The first half was great," Delatorre said. "We did a lot of good things. The second half, we didn't play horrible; we did what we needed to do to win."

The Lady Mustangs allowed a second-half goal and led 3-1 for most of the second half.

McAuley Catholic scored in the final minute to set the final score.

McDonald County goalkeeper Samara Smith had seven saves.

Joplin 8, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs fell, 8-0, on Monday to Joplin at Mustang Stadium in Anderson.

Joplin led 5-0 at halftime.

Cassville 8, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs dropped to 3-15 with a Big 8 West Conference loss, 8-0, to Cassville on Tuesday.

Up next

McDonald County is back in action at Marshfield on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs host Logan-Rogersville on May 5.