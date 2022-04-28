Pineville’s 'Movie On The Square' To Start For Season





Pineville will soon be starting its summer tradition, "Movie on the Square," offering a free movie for children and inexpensive concessions for local families.

This summer, four movies are scheduled to be shown. These movies include Encanto, which is to be rescheduled due to poor weather; The Croods, which is set for May 21; Sing 2, which is set for June 25; and Playing with Fire, which is set for Sept. 17.

Gregg Sweeten, mayor of Pineville, said the event is offered so community members can have an affordable and fun outing with their families.

"We want to be able to provide entertainment for families," Sweeten said. "And we want to be able to keep our concessions prices down so that, if you bring your family, you can afford to have popcorn, or a hot dog, or nachos. We're not in it to make money."

Sweeten said the concessions stand will offer a variety of affordable foods for event attendees, including menu items like popcorn, hotdogs, nachos, funnel cakes, and various soft drinks.

Popcorn at the first movie, Encanto, will be free. Sweeten said Daniel Cowin Construction will be sponsoring the first movie shown and offering free popcorn to all event attendees. Sweeten said Pineville will be looking for a sponsor for each movie showing, hoping to offer a free menu item each time.

Sweeten's deemed "summer kick-off" is set to begin at dusk at each scheduled showing on Pineville Square.

"We just want to be able to provide a good family environment for folks to come out and enjoy our square, enjoy the beautiful weather, and watch a free movie," Sweeten said.



