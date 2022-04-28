Pineville Approves Bid For Water Extension

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday night, approved a bid for the Big Sugar water extension project, which will bring water to the bike park.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten opened the two sealed bids, which public works superintendent Chris Tinsley called "fantastic."

The bids were $63,300 from Curtis Excavating and Grading and $71,800 from Midland Plumbing and Mechanical.

Sweeten explained the new line will go from Fifth Street across Testerman, replacing some old lines, and work its way to the bike park.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the city has budgeted for the extension, although the quotes were a little higher than budgeted. However, the city does have the capital for the project, she added.

Alderman Scott Dennis said he was concerned about accepting the lowest bid and having more work items show up later during the construction process.

Ziemianin said the scope of work Tinsley has written is very detailed, and there would be a contract attached to it.

The board approved the lowest bid.

Also, the board again discussed a situation on Jesse James Road in which a four-inch valve adjoins two sections of an eight-inch water line, cutting down on water flow.

Tinsley presented bids he had received but said they were not exactly what he asked for.

Core and Main bid $21,000 for the valve and parts and quoted another price of $34,000 for the valve, parts and a vault. Sweeten explained having a vault would be the easiest, quickest way to complete the project.

Ferguson bid $17,500 for the valve and parts but did not bid on the vault.

Joplin Supply submitted its bid without the valve, Tinsley said.

Because the bids were not comparable to one another, the board voted to table the matter until more research could be done.

John Newby, executive director of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, said Pineville was his first stop in visiting all of the cities in the county to ask for their involvement in the chamber.

Since the chamber's office is located in Pineville, he asked the board if the city would consider waiving the $150/month rent for a year and see how the chamber improves.

Some discussion was held, and Dennis, a chamber board member himself, suggested the chamber pay the rent with funds from a grant to the student chamber.

Sweeten pointed out that, as a chamber board member, Dennis would not be able to vote on the matter, and therefore the board did not have a quorum for the subject because Alderman Roy Milleson was absent. Sweeten suggested that Newby look into whether he could pay the rent with the grant funds and return at a later meeting.

The matter was tabled.

In other business, the board approved paying bills in the amount of $29,078.