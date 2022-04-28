NHS Students Start Golden Letter Project





ANDERSON -- Five MCHS National Honor Society students recently started the "Golden Letter" project that encourages students and community members to write letters or draw photos for residents at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

Students Teea Corcoran, Natalie Gillming, Grace Walthall, Anna Clarkson and Katelynn Townsend joined together to fulfill the students' annually required individual service project for MCHS' National Honor Society. The students collaborated to advertise their project, make dropoff boxes and spread the word.

Teea Corcoran, a sophomore, said the group has made three dropoff boxes for the letters to be left for pickup. Corcoran said there are currently boxes at McDonald County High School, Anderson Elementary School and Mustang Bistro.

Corcoran said students and community members can leave letters in the dropoff boxes to be picked up by one of the five girls working on the project. Corcoran added that the project started about two weeks ago with the boxes filling quickly, resulting in three deliveries to the nursing home so far. Corcoran said the group drops off letters with staff members to be disbursed, as visitors are not yet allowed in the facility due to covid-19.

"Our main goal is just to bring joy to the residents at Golden Living Center (McDonald County Living Center) throughout their time, especially during covid and the residents being trapped inside in the winter and spring," Corcoran said.

Corcoran said staff members have given positive feedback to the group, noting that the letters have made the residents smile and that they especially enjoy them on days that they cannot sit and socialize with each other outside.

Grace Walthall, a sophomore, said participants in the project don't only have to write letters, but that the residents enjoy seeing drawings and artwork too. Walthall said she hopes the community will participate in the project because it's easy to get involved and it offers encouragement to elderly community members.

"When I make a card, it makes me feel like I've helped someone in some way," Walthall said. "It only takes a couple of seconds out of your day. It's really not that hard to do and it can change somebody's day."

Walthall said, out of the three dropoff spots, Anderson Elementary School's box has been filled the most quickly and frequently. Walthall said the group is interested in taking boxes to other elementary schools in the county.

Natalie Gillming, a sophomore, connected with Mustang Bistro, her family's business, to host a dropbox. Gillming said she aims to take more boxes to more local businesses in the future.

"If we can get more businesses to get a box, maybe Poppy's or something, it could be fun to get more participation," Gillming said.

Gillming said she and her partners in the project came up with the idea when thinking about the community's nursing home residents.

"We got to thinking about the older people and how some of them don't get a lot of attention," Gillming said, also noting a decrease in outside interaction for residents due to covid-19.

Amanda Roberts, Gillming's mother and co-owner of Mustang Bistro, said she was happy to host a dropbox in her business because it's a "sweet thing" the five are doing.

"Our goal is just for us to help them," Roberts said. "We think it's a sweet thing for them to do and we always like little things that will make other people happy."

Roberts said community members can bring letters or cards to Mustang Bistro to be dropped off or they can write a letter with stationary the business provides.

Roberts said the project will help the girls see that there are small things they can do to make a big difference in the community.

Community members can leave letters for McDonald County Living Center at McDonald County High School, Anderson Elementary School, Mustang Bistro, or can contact a member of the project team to schedule a letter dropoff.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Teea Corcoran, Grace Walthall, and Natalie Gillming are three of the five group members working on "Golden Letters." The group plans to continue the project through the summer and upcoming school year.





