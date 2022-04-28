McDonald County Press Obituaries for April 28, 2022

Willard Eugene Blakely

Willard Eugene (Gene) Blakeley, 80, of Jane, Mo., died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1942, in Rogers, Ark., to Virgil Blakeley and Vivian (Bea) Mayo Blakeley. He had a heart for hotrods and could regularly be found sipping coffee browsing a hotrod magazine. He spent 20 years of his life working for Tyson before retiring. He also spent 20 years as the fire chief for White Rock Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Virgil Lee, HO Blakeley; his daughter, Tonya LaDawn Largent; and granddaughter, Miranda Lynne Largent.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Baker Blakeley; daughter, Saundra Curteman (Ron Curteman); three sons, Jeff Blakeley and partner Lynette McCallister, Jacob Blakeley, Jamey Blakeley (Sky); bonus daughter, Mikala Mustain; and 10 grandchildren.

His memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Pineville, Mo. Immediately following will be a potluck. All are invited to stay, share stories, laugh, and cry. First Baptist Church in Pineville is located at 206 E. Fifth Street in Pineville.

His ashes will be buried at Brush Creek Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Cynthia Jane Harvey

Cynthia Jane (Cindy) Harvey, 65, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 19, 2022, in her home with her husband of 47 years by her side.

She was born in Neosho, Mo., on Nov. 5, 1956, to Lloyd Helm and Eleanor Jean (Mosier) Helm of Pineville, Mo. She married Charles on Aug. 12, 1974. She graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a teaching degree and went on to teach for many years with the McDonald County School system. She and her husband created Harvco, a successful concrete construction company, and she enjoyed dabbling in real estate. She enjoyed teaching school, traveling, and baking her "world-famous" pies. She was an avid runner and active with lifting weights and water skiing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Nancy Helm Bitzenberg.

Survivors are her husband, Charles Harvey; her children, Tara Tinsley (Chris) of Pineville, Charles Harvey II (Kindra) of Monett, Jacob Harvey (Caitlin) of Neosho; seven grandchildren; brother, Sam Helm (Joye) of Pineville; and her sister, Becky Ellington (George) of Cleveland, Texas.

A private family service will be held.

Bobby Neal Power

Bobby Neal Power, died on April 20, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born March 11, 1943, in Nashville, Ark., to William Glen and Mary Lois (Jones) Power. He was married to Marjorie Gail Power for 57 years. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a bachelor's degree in music education and from the University of Arkansas with master of education and master of library science degrees. He taught band, music and computers for 33 years before eventually retiring from McDonald County Schools. He was also active in scouting, serving as district commissioner, on Camp Orr staff, and as a scoutmaster at Troop 136 in Bentonville. He was the last of the founding band members, ex-president, and music librarian of the Bella Vista Community Band.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen and Jimmy; and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Kevin (Ali) and Mark (Barbra Jean "BJ"); three grandsons, Ian, Noah, and Daniel; and his granddaughter, Charlie Isobel.

Visitation and service were held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Callison-Lough Funeral Home, Bentonville. Burial was at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Online condolences may be left at www.callisonloughfh.com.