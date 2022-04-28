Land Transfers

Connie Bonebrake to Henry Land & Cattle, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 130. McDonald County, Mo.

Stephanie D. West to Morgan Smith. Honey Acres Sub-division. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Joe Moss to Algis Martinez. Lanagan's Addition to Sulphur Well City. Blk. 10, Lot 1 through Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

Steven Hunter and Christi Hunter to Randy Scott. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin S. Hutchison and Rikki Hutchison to Alverson Family Trust Under Declaration of Revocable Trust Dated the 3rd Day of March, 2011. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. White Oak Acres. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

2125, LLC to NWARC Real Estate Holding, LLC. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

The Frye Family Revocable Trust Agreement Dated the 2nd Day of November, 2007 to Diomara Judith Pastor Gonzalez. M.A. Littick's Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

James V. Rector and Jeanne M. Rector to Jorge Andrade and Lucila Andrade. Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas Ferguson and Sharon T. Ferguson to Robert Vangunda and Kimberly Vangunda. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Vancuren and James Anna Vancuren to Darrell Spiller and Lois Spiller. Nichols/Sayre Addition. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Darrell Spiller and Lois Spiller to Larry Vancuren and James Anna Vancuren. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

David A. Meador and Luci E. Meador to Michael Miller, Tammy Miller, Wesley Nichols and Vickie Nichols. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jesse Haney and Connie L. Haney to Lorraine Forbes. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 66. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael D. Fore and Iraseman Fore to Javier Franscosco Guadarrama Maua. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

CMH Homes, Inc. to Franchesco V. Drake and Joseph A. Laughlin. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 76.

Shurback Properties, LLC to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Hutton Basecamp, LLC to Jane DT, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Chanthachone P. Chanthalangsy and Phouva A. Chanthalangsy to Chanthalangsy Revocable Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Helen Hickman to The Terry A. Dunlay Revocable Trust Under Agreement Dated October 19, 2012 As Amended and Restated. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.