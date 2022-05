The McDonald County golf team shot a team score of 491 on Monday at the Bird-Dog Invitational at Briarbrook in Carl Junction.

Eli Jordan shot a 109 to lead the Mustangs, while Huston Porter and Jordan Saylor each shot 125 and Rhett Keaton 132.

Ozark shot a team score of 313 to win the match, while Joplin was second at 319.

The varsity golfers are back in action at the Big 8 Championships on Monday at Reeds Spring.