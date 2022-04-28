Girls Take Second At Monett Track Meet; Boys Third

The McDonald County girls' track team finished tied for second overall at the Monett Invitational on Tuesday, April 26.

Host Monett won the 12-team meet with 147 points, followed by the Lady Mustangs and Seneca, which both had 119 points.

Anna Price won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 42.89 seconds, with Clara Horton placing sixth at 2:53.47 and Melysia McCrory seventh at 2:55.23.

Lacey Nix took first place in the pole vault with a height of 2.28 meters, with Melanie Gillming in second at 2.28 meters

Jada Alfaro tied for first in the shot put at 9.60, with Teryn Torrez sixth at 7.82 and Roslynn Huston eighth at 7.71.

Mariana Salas finished second in the javelin at 34.71, with Analisa Ramirez third at 28.86 and Anissa Ramirez fifth at 28.31.

Madison Burton placed third in the 1,600-meter run at 6:28.95.

Gissele Reyes-Luna finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.27.

Savannah Leib took fourth place in the high jump at 1.42.

Peyton Cooper placed fourth in the discus at 22.56, with Huston seventh at 21.24 and Malia Diaz 13th at 18.86.

Sosha Howard placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 13.79, while Katelynn Townsend was 12th at 14.37 and Anissa Ramirez 18th at 15.57.

Corina Holland was eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.10, with Howard at 11th at 1:10.71 and Leib 12th at 1:11.70.

Abigail Pagel was eighth in the triple jump at 8.45.

Nix placed 11th in the 200-meter dash at 30.13, with Carlee Cooper 14th at 31.52 and Maggie Pratt 15th at 32.09.

Pagel took 13th in the long jump at 3.75, with Anindria Joseph being 17th at 3.51.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Pratt, Nix, Cooper and Townsend placed fourth at 56.09.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Howard, Reyes-Luna, Pratt and Holland took third at 1:56.53.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Nix, Holland, Price and Reyes-Luna placed second at 4:28.63.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Price, Burton, Horton and McCrory also placed second at 11:20.02

Boys

The McDonald County boys placed third in the Monett Invitational. Host Monett finished first out of 16 teams with 138 points, while Cassville was second with 135.5 and McDonald County third at 125.5.

Andrew Watkins placed first in the pole vault at 3.64.

Logan Harriman placed first in the discus at 40.77, with Junior Eliam in second at 44.17 and Toby Moore sixth at 33.77.

Andrew Moritz finished first in the javelin at 41.47, with Ricardo Salas third at 39.93 and Cole Thomas 10th at 30.20.

Tyler Rothrock was third in the 800-meter run at 2:11.51, with Hunter Leach fifth at 2:12.28 and Corbin Holly eighth at 2:24.06.

Morgan Grider took third in the shot put at 13.24, with Moore sixth at 12.48 and Garrett Gricks seventh at 12.26.

Zeth Dake placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 11:43.32, with Caleb Garvin fifth at 11:51.78.

Ricky Wright finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.76, with Antwone Dean Esiel eighth at 21.03.

Yeison Lopez Duenas finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.08, with Wright sixth at 49.44.

Steven Paxtor placed tied for fourth in the long jump at 5.31, with Hasler Lopez Vasquez 15th at 4.95 and Cesar Diaz-Pedraza 20th at 4.66.

Paxtor was seventh in the triple jump at 11.27, with Lyriq Bartley 12th at 10.49.

Rothrock finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:09.31.

Hasler Lopez Vasquez placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 12.18, with Bartley 11th at 12.63.

Aidrian Short finished 13th in the 200-meter dash at 25.59, with Dominic Cervantes 14th at 25.64 and Bartley 17th at 26.58.

Mark Wilson finished 13th in the 400-meter dash at 59.81, with Dake 17th at 1:01.84.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Esteban Martinez-Olvera, Paxtor, Dominic Cervantes and Joshua Pacheco placed fourth at 48.44.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Pacheco, Cervantes, Samuel Barton and Martinez-Olvera placed fourth at 1:38.01.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Leach, Barton, Martinez-Olvera and Pacheco placed third at 3:46.65.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Bryan Montero-Gutierrez, Wilson, Dake, Dominc Cervantes finished third at 9:33.96.

Jason Pyrah Invitational

The McDonald County track teams participated in the Jason Pyrah Invitational in Willard on April 21.

The Lady Mustangs finished 11th out of 20 teams with 29 points. Nixa won the meet with 89 points.

The Mustangs finished 10th out of 16 teams with 27 points. Host Willard won the boys' meet with 132.5 points.

Girls

Mariana Salas won the javelin with a throw of 115-10, with Anissa Ramirez sixth at 99-7 and Analisa Ramirez 11th at 87-9.

Savannah Leib placed fifth in the high jump at 4-7.

Lacey Nix was sixth in the pole vault at 7-6.

Jada Alfaro placed ninth in the shot put at 29-9.5, with Teryn Torrez 18th at 26-10.5 and Analisa Ramirez 23rd at 24-7.25.

Mikala McCrory took ninth in the triple jump at 29-4.5, with Abigail Pagel 14th at 28-7.5.

Melysia McCrory finished 11th in the 800-meter dash at 2:55.19, with Madison Burton 12th at 2:57.96.

Sosha Howard finished 13th in the 200-meter dash at 28.80, with Corina Holland 15th at 28.96 and Lacey Nix 25th at 30.68.

Burton placed 16th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:42.99.

Peyton Cooper finished 17th in the discus at 81-11.

Clara Horton placed 19th in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.19, with Anna Price 20th at 1:08.23 and Leib 25th at 1:09.68.

Gissele Reyes-Luna finished 20th in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.94.

Mikala McCrory placed 24th in the long jump at 11-9, with Abigail Pagel was 28th at 11-4

Katelynn Townsend finished 33rd in the 100-meter dash at 14.71, while Carlee Cooper was 40th at 15.05 and Kyla Moore 42nd at 15.44.

The Lady Mustangs' 4x100-meter relay team finished 10th at 56.72.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed fourth at 1:53.54.

The 4x400-meter relay team also took fourth at 4:32.41.

Boys

Cole Thomas placed first in the javelin at 99-3.

Joshua Pacheco placed third in the long jump at 19-4, with Esteban Martinez-Olvera 11th at 17-5.25.

Pacheco took fourth in the triple jump at 40-7.5, with Steven Paxtor 14th at 35-11.25 and Lyriq Bartley 21st at 32-2.25.

Zeth Dake placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run at 10:10.76, while Tyler Rothrock was 22nd at 11:59.65 and Caleb Garvin 24th at 12:11.01.

Andrew Watkins finished sixth in the pole vault at 10-6.

Junior Eliam placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 144-11, while Logan Harriman was eighth at 141-0 and Toby Moore 14th at 115-5.

Pacheco placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 53.18, with Samuel Barton 21st at 57.76 and Aidrian Short 29th at 58.56.

Watkins finished 14th in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.33, while Ricky Wright was 17th at 49.90.

Morgan Grider took 15th in the shot put at 42-0.5, with Toby Moore 16th at 41-8.5 and Garrett Gricks 18th at 40-3.5.

Hunter Leach finished 17th in the 800-meter run at 2:14.87, with Rothrock 18th at 2:16.04 and Mark Wilson 23rd at 2:24.03.

Wright placed 17th in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.69, with Antwone Dean Esiel 19th at 20.51

Esteban Martinez-Olvera placed 20th in the 100-meter dash at 12.01, while Lyriq Bartley was 30th at 12.50 and Hasler Lopez Vasquez 37th at 12.70.

Bryan Montero-Gutierrez finished 28th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:24.04, with Garvin 35th at 5:30.83 and Corbin Holly 36th at 5:33.75.

Short finished 32nd in the 200-meter dash at 26.43, with Bartley 34th at 26.71.

The Mustangs' 4x100-meter relay team placed 13th at 49.21.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished ninth at 1:36.85.

The 4x400-meter relay team took seventh place at 3:48.78.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished eighth at 9:41.55.