Fun Run Raises Funds For Charity

A one-mile color fun run fundraiser was held Saturday at the cross country track at White Rock Elementary School in honor of Nora Beachner, a five-year-old girl with a rare medical condition.

National Honor Society students at McDonald County High School decided to hold the run in honor of Nora, daughter of high school counselor Joseph Beachner, after learning that the family has been helped by the Children's Miracle Network. Proceeds from the event benefited Children's Miracle Network.

Nora had been diagnosed with a hypothalamic hamartoma tumor. It is benign and non-life-threatening. However, it causes precocious puberty, which is a condition that causes her body to change into that of an adult too early, which can also lead to seizures later in life, according to information from Children's Miracle Network. The information also described Nora as very confident and loving and said she hopes to be a ballet teacher and inventor when she grows up.

As runners began to arrive at the expanse of green on Saturday, Alli Wylly, National Honor Society sponsor, explained the organization has 90 students, and each one has to do an individual service project. After learning about Nora's condition, some of the students came up with the idea of doing a run for Children's Miracle Network. They had a meeting and came up with the idea of a color run, which seemed like fun and an idea they could put together in a couple of months, she said. NHS president Daisy Solano and a couple of others registered people for the run, and Emma Hobbs created the design for the T-shirt -- a simple design on a white background so that the color would show up, she said.

"Mr. Beachner became one of our counselors," Daisy Solano said, "and I heard his daughter was ill and Children's Miracle Network was a big part in helping Mr. Beachner and his family and daughter. Our community is a small community so, since he just became a counselor, I wanted to help him because we have a small community and we support each other."

The Beachner family arrived at the event, and Joseph Beachner said it meant "a ton" to see all the people who had come out to support his family.

"I'm almost tearing up seeing this," he said. "It shows how much everyone's treating us like family to do this for us and for Children's Miracle Network."

He said he had family members who came to visit from Dallas to attend the run.

Joseph and his wife Maggie found out about Nora's diagnosis when she was nine months old, he said. Only about 200 children in the U.S. are born with it per year, he said. After learning the diagnosis, they were trying to find a doctor who had experience with it. They went to Kansas City, Little Rock, Dallas, and were about to go to Phoenix when a friend suggested they reach out to CMN to help with some of the expenses and to provide a network of families to talk to who were going through the same things.

Maggie Beachner noted Nora has an implant in her left arm that releases her medication to keep her hormones in check. Nora is a little tall for a five-year-old, but her peers will soon catch up with her, her mother said. When she is ready to enter puberty, her hormones should level off, she added.

"It's so awesome!" she said of the run. "There's always an added emotional element when Nora's the guest of honor. We've had so much support. We've been really blessed. It feels good to raise some money for an organization that helped us."

The Beachners have two other children, Iris, 4, and Louis, 2.

Nora had her own expectations for the run. She said, "I'm going to run and get sprayed and squirt paint in my daddy's ear."

The color for the run was, in fact, liquid, rather than powder like at some color runs. Organizers were concerned that a powder could get swept up by the wind and become an eye irritant. Volunteers manned several buckets along the route and sprayed the color on the runners'/walkers' shirts as they passed.

Organizers told the group of participants before the run started that they raised more than $1,000 for Children's Miracle Network.