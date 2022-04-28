Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Monica R. Clark vs. Kristopher Clark. Dissolution.

Nancy Aguirre vs. Gabriel Aguirre. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jenny L. Hubert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason D. Kimsey. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Dylan Wayne Gravette. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Trent M. Evenson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Aiden P. Korpela. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sandra M. Burns. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Harm S. Hollics vs. Jana M. Hollis. Judgment of dissolution.

Monica Meador vs. John T. Meador. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Trent M. Evenson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Darlynn Jose. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Amber A. Musgrave. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Cecil H. Quinn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Kyle I. Scott. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Amanda M. Sipes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Charlette A. Toney. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brittany A. Teeters et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Michael R. Miller. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacquelyn Jones. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Samantha Evans. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Jovanny A. Bonila. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA vs. Lizeth Gabriola. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Karl G. Wood et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cathy Howard. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Brittany J. Yerton. DWI -- alcohol.

Jeremy D. Amelung. DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas R. Vanetta. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within single lane of roadway having 3 or more lanes.

Valentin Salas. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Nathan R. Bullard. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Jay Charles Graffis. Passing bad check.

Ulyses Alberto Bail Villatoro. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

David G. Carter. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Max C. Kolstad. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesse Gaytan. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Maslah Abdi. Tampering with property of another and assault.

Gregory M. Vistine. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Killisou Imi. DWI -- alcohol.

James D. Colvard. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Christopher A. Green. Trespassing.

Felonies:

Nathan R. Bullard. DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

America's Car-Mart Inc. vs. Jackie Coatney et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Samantha J. Cook. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Candace J. Munday. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jacob A. Curry. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kathryn E. Gardner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Jacob Keplar. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Ciji R. Parsons et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher C. Taylor et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Loretta D. Hendricks. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Dominique F. Anaya. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Alex D. Hammond. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $200. Two years unsupervised probation.

Darlynn Jose. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Emilio Melendez Jr. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,000. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jayden M. Minchew. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Shaye B. Soderquist. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kelley J. Ray. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Daryl B. Rutherford. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Courtney R. Thornton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jerica Nichole Wall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Billy D. Herrington. Theft/stealing -- catalytic convertor. Guilty plea. Two years incarceration, Department of Corrections.