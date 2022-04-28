This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 10

Christopher Alan Green, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Killsou Imi, 33, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Chaz Michael James, 31, Bella Vista, Ark., probation/parole violation

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

April 11

Nathaniel Jade Harvey, 43, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Seth Garrett Holloway, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing

April 12

Zachary Ryan Green, 39, Neosho, theft/stealing

William Edward Hicks, 31, Noel, domestic assault

Brittany Jean Yerton, 33, Garfield, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

April 14

Mercedes Diane Laughard, 22, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

David Thomas Surface, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

April 15

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 25, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and parole violation

Eddie Wayne Gravette, 56, Noel, receiving stolen property

Misty Dawn Sawin, 39, Noel, gave false information to officer

Sean David Tipling, 34, Gravette, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

April 16

Jeffery Norman Calley, 54, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Carla Shenk, 61, Anderson, passing bad check