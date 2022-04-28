This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 10
Christopher Alan Green, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Killsou Imi, 33, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Chaz Michael James, 31, Bella Vista, Ark., probation/parole violation
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended
April 11
Nathaniel Jade Harvey, 43, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Seth Garrett Holloway, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing
April 12
Zachary Ryan Green, 39, Neosho, theft/stealing
William Edward Hicks, 31, Noel, domestic assault
Brittany Jean Yerton, 33, Garfield, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
April 14
Mercedes Diane Laughard, 22, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
David Thomas Surface, 38, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
April 15
Kathy Lynn Briggs, 25, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and parole violation
Eddie Wayne Gravette, 56, Noel, receiving stolen property
Misty Dawn Sawin, 39, Noel, gave false information to officer
Sean David Tipling, 34, Gravette, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
April 16
Jeffery Norman Calley, 54, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Carla Shenk, 61, Anderson, passing bad check