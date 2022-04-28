Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Back To Ball Bash Set Saturday At Blankenship Park

by Megan Davis | April 28, 2022 at 10:54 a.m.

Southwest City's Summer Little League Program is signaling the start of the season with a Back to Ball Bash this Saturday at Blankenship Park.

The event includes fun for the whole family, with various vendors set up throughout the park and each of the 9 ball teams offering a carnival-style game to play.

At 10 a.m., Ryan Harmon will take the stage to entertain with his "country-fried" tunes. Harmon was a contestant on Season 18 of American Idol.

A home-run derby will then be held at noon. Players will be allotted five minutes to hit as many home runs as they possibly can. The entry fee is $5 and winnings include a 50/50 split of the pot.

From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be free bingo. with each winning bingo earning players $10.

DJ Kidd Louie will take over the stage at 2 p.m. to DJ and host karaoke.

At 3 p.m., a rubber duck race will be held on Honey Creek. There will be 100 ducks numbered and ready to race. For a little extra luck, participants can select the number of their ducks if they so choose. The entry fee is $5 and there will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers.

The ongoing silent auction will conclude at 4 p.m. Up for bid are a number of sweet treats, including an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, a Ninja mixer and a pedicure.

Tickets will also be available for a three-gun raffle to be given away in June. This giveaway features a Ruger American .243, a Springfield XDS 9mm and a Dickinson Automatic Self-Defense.

The concession stand will be open all day, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner. From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches will be on the menu; then from 12 until 4 p.m., walking tacos will be available, as well as a new item -- Greek chicken salad wraps.

All proceeds will benefit the Summer Little League Program, which provides more than 100 local youth with the opportunity to be part of a team and play ball.

Print Headline: Back To Ball Bash Set Saturday At Blankenship Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas to host Missouri State in non-conference clash
by Tom Murphy
El Dorado standout ready for busy day at meet
by Tony Burns
Waller pivotal in anchoring sprints for Wildcats
by Tony Burns
Goldschmidt, Matz lead Cardinals past Royals 1-0
by Warren Mayes
Chase Elliott wins at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak
by Dan Gelston
ADVERTISEMENT