Back To Ball Bash Set Saturday At Blankenship Park

Southwest City's Summer Little League Program is signaling the start of the season with a Back to Ball Bash this Saturday at Blankenship Park.

The event includes fun for the whole family, with various vendors set up throughout the park and each of the 9 ball teams offering a carnival-style game to play.

At 10 a.m., Ryan Harmon will take the stage to entertain with his "country-fried" tunes. Harmon was a contestant on Season 18 of American Idol.

A home-run derby will then be held at noon. Players will be allotted five minutes to hit as many home runs as they possibly can. The entry fee is $5 and winnings include a 50/50 split of the pot.

From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be free bingo. with each winning bingo earning players $10.

DJ Kidd Louie will take over the stage at 2 p.m. to DJ and host karaoke.

At 3 p.m., a rubber duck race will be held on Honey Creek. There will be 100 ducks numbered and ready to race. For a little extra luck, participants can select the number of their ducks if they so choose. The entry fee is $5 and there will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers.

The ongoing silent auction will conclude at 4 p.m. Up for bid are a number of sweet treats, including an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, a Ninja mixer and a pedicure.

Tickets will also be available for a three-gun raffle to be given away in June. This giveaway features a Ruger American .243, a Springfield XDS 9mm and a Dickinson Automatic Self-Defense.

The concession stand will be open all day, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner. From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches will be on the menu; then from 12 until 4 p.m., walking tacos will be available, as well as a new item -- Greek chicken salad wraps.

All proceeds will benefit the Summer Little League Program, which provides more than 100 local youth with the opportunity to be part of a team and play ball.