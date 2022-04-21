Salas Sets School Record In Girls’ Javelin

The McDonald County girls' track team finished third overall Tuesday at the Cassville Relays, while the MCHS boys finished fourth overall.

Varsity Girls

Host Cassville won the nine-team meet with 131.5 points, followed by Monett with 121.33 and McDonald County in third with 98 points.

Marianna Salas set a personal and school record in the javelin with a throw of 38.41 meters and finished first place overall. Anissa Ramirez was fifth in the javelin at 26.76, while Analisa Ramirez took sixth at 26.58.

Savannah Leib placed second in the high jump at 1.41.

Sosha Howard placed second in the triple jump at 9.87, with Mikala McCrory 10th at 8.99 and Abigail Pagel 13th at 8.50.

Jada Alfaro placed second in the shot put at 8.77, with Teryn Torrez sixth at 8.07 and Roslynn Huston ninth at 7.82.

Melanie Gillming took third in the pole vault at 2.44, with Lacey Nix fourth at 2.44 and Kyla Moore 10th at 1.98.

Peyton Cooper placed fourth in the discus at 23.62, with Huston in 10th at 20.74

Howard finished fifth in the long jump at 4.57, with Mikala McCrory and Pagel tied for 17th at 4.05.

Clara Horton took fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:53.75, with Anna Price in sixth at 2:54.33.

Corina Holland finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.25, with Leib in eighth at 1:09.33.

Holland placed sixth in the 200-meter dash at 28.57, with Gissele Reyes-Luna ninth at 29.37 and Anissa Ramirez 17th at 32.38.

Madison Burton was sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 14:24.94

Maggie Pratt finished 11th in the 100-meter dash at 14.70, with Katelynn Townsend 17th at 14.90 and Kyla Moore 20th at 15.30.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Pratt, Moore, Townsend and Reyes-Luna placed seventh at 57.44.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Howard, Nix, Pratt and Holland finished fifth at 1:56.65.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Nix, Price, Horton and Reyes-Lina was fourth at 4:37.58.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Melysia McCrory, Horton, Burton and Price finished fourth at 11:53.00.

Varsity Boys

Monett took first place in the meet with 1117 points, edging out Reeds Spring with 112.5, Cassville 111 and McDonald County 109.5. A total of 10 teams were in the meet.

Andrew Watkins finished first in the pole vault at 3.53.

Joshua Pacheco placed first in the triple jump at 12.61, with Hasler Lopez Vasquez 12th at 9.70.

Logan Harriman won the discus with a throw of 46.30, with Junior Eliam in second at 41.13 and Toby Moore fifth at 34.19.

Andrew Moritz won the javelin with a throw of 42.79, while Ricardo Salas placed seventh at 37.61 and Cole Thomas 12th at 33.13.

Morgan Grider took third place in the shot put at 13.89, with Garrett Gricks fifth at 12.61 and Toby Moore eighth at 12.26.

Esteban Martinez-Olvera took fourth place in the 100-meter dash at 11.89, with Lopez Vasquez 12th at 12.41 and Cesar Diaz-Pedraza 21st at 13.13.

Martinez-Olvera was fifth in the long jump at 5.75, with Steven Paxtor seventh at 5.60 and Diaz-Pedraza 15th at 4.84.

Yeison Lopez Duenas took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.25.

Zeth Dake placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 11:52.75.

Ricky Wright placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.60, with Lopez-Duenas in ninth at 20.80 and Antwone Dean Esiel 11th at 21.40.

Samuel Braton finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 56.26, with Hunter Leach eighth at 56.37 and Steven Paxtor 17th at 1:00.50.

John Clemons finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.71.

Diaz-Pedraza took 18th at 26.90, with Dean Esiel 20th at 27.77 and John Clemons 21st at 29.03.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lopez Vasquez, Pacheco, Martinez-Olvera and Wright placed fifth at 47.81.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Barton, Pacheco, Martinez-Olvera and Dominic Cervantes finished third at 1:35.99.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Leach, Barton, Pacheco and Cervantes finished third at 3:44.87.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Tyler Rothrock, Leach, Bryan Montero-Gutierrez and Cervantes finished fifth at 9:22.00.

• • •

Mustangs take second at East Newton

The McDonald County boys' and girls' track teams each finished second at the East Newton Relays on April 14.

Varsity Boys

Host East Newton won the boys' meet with 143 points, with McDonald County in second place at 123 and Cassville third at 97.5.

Joshua Pacheco placed in a tie for first place in the 100-meter dash at 11.7 seconds.

Pacheco took first place in the long jump at 5.96, with Esteban Martinez-Olivera in third at 5.52.

Martinez-Olvera placed first in the 200-meter dash at 23.8, edging out Pacheco, who finished second at 23.9.

Logan Harriman finished first in the discus at 43.00, with Junior Eliam second at 43.00.

Andrew Moritz was first in the javelin at 42.50, with Ricardo Salas second at 41.20.

Pacheco placed second in the triple jump at 11.97, with Steven Paxtor fifth at 10.85.

Morgan Grider took second place in the shot put at 13.36, with Garrett Gricks fourth at 13.17.

Yeison Lopez Duenas took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.1, with Andrew Watkins in fifth at 50.1.

Andrew Watkins was fourth in the pole vault at 3.2

Samuel Barton finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at 56.5.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished sixth at 47.7.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished sixth at 1:42.8.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed third at 3:50.5.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished fourth at 9:14.4.

Varsity Girls

Cassville won the girls' meet at East Newton with 142 points, with McDonald County second at 118.5 and Aurora third at 88.

Sosha Howard took first place in the triple jump at 9.91, with Melissa McCrory third at 9.45.

Howard placed first in the long jump at 4.80, with Mikala McCrory sixth at 3.99.

Analisa Ramirez placed first in the javelin at 34.90, with Mariana Salas second at 34.10.

Lacey Nix placed second in the pole vault at 2.43, with Melanie Gillming fifth at 2.13.

Anna Price placed third in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.1, while Howard was sixth at 1:10.4.

McCrory placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:51.3, followed by Clara Horton in fourth at 2:52.5.

Corina Holland was third in the 200-meter dash at 28.3.

Jada Alfaro was third in the shot put at 8.51, with Teryn Torrez fourth at 8.32.

Savannah Leib was fourth in the high jump at 1.43.

Carlee Cooper placed fifth in the discus at 27.52.

Madison Burton finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:35.3.

Gissele Reyes-Luna placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.0.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth at 56.8.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished third at 1:57.6.

The 4x400-meter relay team finished third at 4:34.6.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished second at 11:29.6.