River Ranch To Host First-Ever Day Camp

Gina and Gary Duke remember how much fun they had at camp when they were kids. The fun, the camaraderie, the laughter -- those memories seem like they just happened yesterday.

The Dukes recall those camp memories shaping their lives. One recent day, as they were chatting, they began to wonder about all the McDonald County kids who hadn't yet experienced that. An idea was born.

Duke, who serves as River Ranch Resort event manager, began to flesh out a plan. He and Gina thought a day camp would work well for children ages 8-12.

After getting approval from his son-in-law, River Ranch Resort owner Dustin Shurback, Duke started lining out some initial plans.

The first-ever day camp, set for July 11-13, will feature a river float, team building, volleyball tournament, outdoor education, a scavenger hunt, lunch, awards, and speakers each day.

"We want to make a positive impact," he said.

Kids will be picked up at three location points: Pineville, Southwest City and Anderson.

The cost for the camp is $100. Duke is currently accepting scholarships for children who can't afford that cost. Businesses, families or individuals who want to sponsor a child can reach out to him, he said. He hopes to have the scholarship opportunities wrapped up by the end of the month.

Duke also is seeking 30 volunteers to help during those three days. A background check and training are required.

Next year, staff hope to expand the camp for teens. For now, Duke is working out all the logistical aspects of camp, something he believes kids will really enjoy.

"We're trying to positively impact McDonald County," he said.

To sign up for camp, sponsor a child or volunteer, contact Duke at 417-592-9068.