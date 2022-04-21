RELIGION: He Can Raise Us From The Midst Of Our Despair

It was a beautiful Easter morning to gather and worship the resurrected Jesus Christ, our Savior, at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Darlene Mitchell was celebrating a birthday and we offered prayers for healing and comfort for several who were mentioned. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and many visitors, shared a graduation announcement from Zoe Parish and opened our service with prayer.

The adult and youth Sunday school classes studied the story of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

Jeanette Easter and Janet Chaney greeted the congregation with jelly beans, and Janet shared the "Jelly Bean Prayer." She also shared a devotional, "A Quarter for Jesus," which reminds us that we are the only "Bible" that some people will see. We carry the name of Jesus on our shoulders when we call ourselves Christians.

With Susan Cory at the piano, congregational Easter hymns included, "Because He Lives" and "At the Cross," and Karen Gardner sang a special Easter hymn of praise. Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as offertory ushers.

Our pastor, Mark Hall, brought us the Easter message, "The Rolling Stones." He talked about the events leading up the resurrection. He read Matthew 21:6-11, which tells of Jesus' triumphal entry into town the week before being crucified. Matthew 27 tells us of the events one week later about Jesus' crucifixion, death and burial on that Friday. And then Matthew 28:1-10 tells of Jesus being risen two days later on Sunday.

Brother Mark told us, "Friday was a bad day. The soldiers nailed our Savior to the cross, but they didn't realize that Sunday was coming. Hope was lost and sin won on Friday, but Jesus still had Sunday coming and the stones were rolled. Our lives are scattered with stones in our way and seem hopeless, just like Friday was the 'crown of thorns day' for Jesus. After a good week, Jesus had a crucifying Friday, but the good news was that Sunday was coming and Friday wasn't the end. If God can raise Jesus, He can raise you from the midst of your mess. He can take your yesterday and turn it into a better tomorrow. Sunday is set aside for worship because there is something new on Sunday. We can be knocked down, but not knocked out because we have the power of Christ's resurrection."

Brother Mark referred to 2 Corinthians 4:7-10 about the hope of eternal glory.

"Sunday comes with resurrection power, but you have to know Him. Just like a game of Chess, our King is still on the board waiting for us to make a move. We have one move to make. Jesus is still in the stone rolling business. We just have one move to make. Do you have a stone that needs to be rolled away? We have a great high priest that can do that for you if you believe in Him."

Our hymn of invitation, "Trust and Obey," was an opportunity to respond to Jesus calling us. We can hear Him in our heart if we just will."

Wayne Holly gave the benediction. After service, the kids hunted Easter eggs.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.