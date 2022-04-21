McDonald County Press Obituaries For April 21, 2022

Eva 'Rita' Marguerite Massey

April 2, 1957

April 16, 2022

Eva "Rita" Marguerite Massey, age 65, Wyandotte, OK, entered her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Rita was born April 2, 1957, in Joplin, MO, the daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Morgan) Hawkins. She attended Franklin Technology and graduated in 1984 with her LPN. She worked at Oak Hill Hospital for over 10 years as a nurse. After nursing, she owned "Rita's Place" in Granby, MO and made the best cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed making jewelry, quilts, and going to the casino. Rita liked arts and crafts and loved all things Native American. She loved the country and raised several chickens and rabbits. She could watch western movies all day if she could. Rita was an amazing cook and her two most favorite dishes were, yumasetti and fried chicken. Her favorite flower was the yellow rose.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her grandson, Jordan Woodrum.

Rita is survived by her sons, Tim Newman and Mike Hawkins; two daughters, Amanda Paulsen and Elizabeth Halverson; brother, Stephen Hawkins; two sisters, Sue Gould and Delaine Robinson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; second-mom, Helen Hawkins; and a long-time friend, Bill Armstrong.

The family received friends at Parker Mortuary on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Parker Mortuary. Interment followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Letta Orene Surber

Nov. 13, 1930

April 15, 2022

Letta Orene Surber died in her sleep at the McDonald Living Center, Anderson, Mo., on Friday, April 15, 2022.

She was born to Charles Henry Mounce and Atha Stella Hooten-Mounce on Nov. 13, 1930. She married James Edwin Surber on Aug. 24, 1947, in Delaware County, Okla. She was born in Noel, Mo., and lived in the southwest McDonald County, Mo., area most of her life. She and her husband lived on a farm in Delaware County just over the Oklahoma state line. She was a homemaker. In 1983 they moved to Southwest City. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southwest City and she wrote poetry all her life. She left her poems and a story to the church library.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Elaine Surber (1948-1948); two sisters, Rachel Pauline Mounce, Bertha Maxine Mounce-Fortner; her grandson, Jason Russell Surber; and her daughter in law, Debra Lynn Bratton-Surber.

She is survived by her son, James (Jim) Russell Surber of Southwest City; her brother-in-law, Earl Fortner and his son Ray Fortner of Joplin, Mo.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, with Pastor Rob Grimm officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to service time on Thursday, at the Church.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.