Land Transfers

Everett C. Green and Patsy Green, deceased, to Larry Wilson and Gloria Wilson. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Roberta Benningfield to Jon M. Farmer and Misty Farmer. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Glenn Jensen Smith to William Mosby and Lynn Mosby. Ginger Blue. Blk. 2, Lot 76 through Lot 80. McDonald County, Mo.

William Mosby and Lynn Mosby to Joseph Glenn Jensen Smith. Ginger Blue. Blk. 2, Lot 81 through Lot 84. McDonald County, Mo.

Greg Neely to Joseph Ferren. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Dorinda Dorinda Davison Martillo and Robert J. Martillo Jr. to Russell Schrader and Whitney Schrader. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Highside, LLC to Russell van Elk. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Russell van Elk to Michael Charlton and Kelly Charlton. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Shadow Lake, LLC to The Lake at Noel, LLC. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 4, Lot 7 and Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

The Click Family Trust dated November 4, 2016, to John David Beason and Paula J. Beason. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Rebecca Holtz to Joshua C. Holtz. Meador's Addition. Blk. 6, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Lonnie Jordon and Kelly Jordon to Kay Tuggle and Edward Tuggle. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lonnie Jordon and Kelly Jordon to John Hames and Kathy Hames. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Twila Matteson and David Matteson to Larry Bice and Charlotte Bice. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Truitt's and Keller's. Blk. 1, Lot 1. Blk. 3, Lot 15 through Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Lauri Collins to Mari Liu Trustee of the Lauri Collins Legacy Trust dated November 24, 2021. Mountain Ridge Estates Plat #2. Lot 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Berl Harvey and Janet Harvey to Jesus Belloso and Maria I. Belloso. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Travis Meador and Chelsea Meador to Steven Ferrell and Tracie Ferrell. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela L. Christensen to Bruce Benham and Delores M. Benham. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.