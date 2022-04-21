Lady Mustangs Win FIrst Conference Game

ANDERSON -- The opportunistic McDonald County Lady Mustangs won their Big 8 West Conference opener on Thursday, April 14, slipping past the Monett Lady Cubs, 1-0, by putting themselves in the right place at the right time.

The win lifts McDonald County to 2-12 on the year, while Monett slips to 3-10 and 1-1 in conference action.

The lone goal of the game came from McDonald County sophomore Anna Clarkson with 10 minutes and 5 seconds left in regulation. She put pressure on the Monett keeper, who had moved out from in front of the net while attempting to grab the ball. But she lost control of the ball and Clarkson found it, drilling it into the net for the eventual game-winner.

"It was a little sloppy at times, but we ended up putting some pressure on them and got some things going forward," said Lady Mustang coach John Delatorre. "We were able to have them make a mistake and the keeper punched the ball out and we were free in there in the right spot to put it away."

Delatorre said the play is a good example for the Lady Mustangs of what it takes to come out on top.

"Those are the things we have to do to win games and, hopefully, they're starting to realize that," he said. "I told them we'll just keep building on it and building on it. There are things we need to work on, but there are also things we did well."

But in the end, he said, "We were at the right spot at the right time. That's all it takes sometimes."

Springfield Catholic 11, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs were shut out at Springfield Catholic on Tuesday night to fall to 2-13 overall.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back in action Thursday at McCauley Catholic.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County sophomore Natalie Gillming kicks the ball past Monett's Deleny Rueda during the Lady Mustangs' 1-0 victory on Thursday, April 14.

