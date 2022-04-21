Goodman Board Considers RV Request

The Goodman Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, heard from a member of the community with a special request.

David Leonard said he and his wife recently came to Goodman from Arizona to care for his wife's mother, who suffered a light stroke and can no longer live alone. He requested permission to park a 40-foot RV next to his mother-in-law's home on Pinto Street and to run utilities from her home to the RV. He said he did not know how long he and his wife would be staying. He said he understood this was not in accordance with existing ordinances, but he was asking for an exception.

Alderman John Bunch asked if Leonard could put the RV in an RV facility. Leonard said the problem with that is he has to dump sewage every three days. He later noted he is currently at an RV park and has been there for a few weeks.

Alderman Paula Brodie said she would like some time to consider the matter. She said the board has allowed people to stay longer than the two-week limit in the city ordinance but she did not know about running utilities.

The subject was slated for the next regular meeting.

The board heard from Clayton Driskill of Lost Creek Wireless, who was requesting permission to mount antenna equipment to the water tower to provide internet for a five-mile radius.

Brodie asked if the fire department had its antenna on the water tower. Driskill assured her there would be no interference between the fire department's equipment and his, as they are on different frequencies.

In exchange for the city allowing this access, Driskill said he would provide free service to five city buildings -- city hall, the police department, the water treatment plant, the fire department and the community building. He said he was asking for a contract of at least three years so that he could recoup his expenses.

After some discussion, Mayor J.R. Fisher said he did not think the board could give an answer Tuesday night and that he needed to ask the city attorney some questions. Driskill was added to the next regular meeting.

Also Tuesday night, the board approved the election results, and Fisher swore in Bunch, who takes the place of Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson; and Alderman Clay Sexson, who is returning for another term.

Next, the board elected Bunch president of the board, who will fill in for the mayor in case of absence. Brodie was elected recreation commissioner, Bunch was elected street commissioner, Sexson was elected maintenance commissioner and Alderman Nicholas Smith was elected water and sewer commissioner. The board re-appointed John Paul as city attorney, Madisun Branstetter as city clerk and Adam Miller as police chief. Goodson was removed as a check signer, and Bunch was added as a check signer. Also, the board voted to remove former alderman Ed Tuomala from a city credit card.

Fisher reported the city had just received the ARPA expenditure report from the state and must respond by April 30. A special meeting was set for 7 p.m. on April 26 to discuss the report.

A dump truck offered by the city of Anderson was discussed. Anderson is getting a new truck and offered the older one to Goodman at a price of $12,000. It is a 1998 or 1999 dump truck with four-wheel drive, a snowplow and a salt spreader. It also has a new transmission and a V-10.

The board agreed to move the discussion on the truck to the special meeting.

In other business, the board approved paying bills in the amount of $26,000.