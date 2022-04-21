Food Hub Connects Businesses, Consumers

Anita Burney enjoyed participating in the farmers market at Sims Corner last summer but she saw the limitations of the market as well. This gave her the idea to start Farms to Families Marketplace Food Hub.

"Being at the farmers market is so much fun because you get to be with other business people," said Burney, who was selling artwork at the farmers market last year. However, she said spending a whole day there became difficult because of the wind, rain and heat. Vendors' tents blew away in the wind and bakers' chocolate chips melted in the heat, she said.

"We decided, if we could put everybody's product on an e-commerce website, (customers) could shop 24-7-365 and come to our pickup point," she said.

The pickup point is in Hindsville, Ark., and she can also deliver to Anderson; Pineville; Bella Vista, Ark.; Bentonville, Ark.; and Rogers, Ark. The food hub's grand opening is April 23.

The website is at farms2familiesbm.com. Burney partners with ranchers, gardeners, farmers, craftspeople and businesses to be a link between them and the consumer. Browsing on the site, customers will find everything from grass-fed beef and eggs to baked goods and handmade soaps. Also available are farm sheds and garden buildings. Burney's partners are primarily local, with most of them based in Southwest Missouri or Northwest Arkansas.

"It is just like a big family, and our goal is to remind people to shop local, shop small business, support the farmers and the businesses, buy your meat local. It's important to know where your meat comes from and how your meat is raised. That makes a big difference," she said. "With the onset of spring, we hope to have lots of fresh veggies."

She added that, after the season is over, farmers who do canning will can their vegetables and have those available for sale on the site.

The business is having a grand opening event on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, at 12005 Route E, Pineville, Mo. This is a Pineville address although it is actually located one mile south of Sims Corner. Concessions will be available.

Customers may shop an onsite inventory of items such as handmade soaps, local arts and crafts, Amish jams and jellies, locally-made salsa, garden plants, jewelry, home decor, etc. Samples of cedar-raised and elevated garden beds will be available for viewing. Patrons may bag their own mushroom compost or topsoil or have it bagged for them. Customers may visit the site and order items to be picked up at the grand opening.