Donations Benefit MCSO’s Children’s Safety Initiative

When McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson looks at a pile of checks that will help fund a children's safety initiative, he's amazed -- but not surprised -- at the county's support.

"I'm awestruck by the support for this and for law enforcement," he said. McDonald County neighbors "really step up" when the cause focuses on helping children.

The checks are a direct result of a fundraising letter distributed about two months ago. The letter was sent out by the National Child Safety Council, complete with Evenson's signature, so people know it's a legitimate cause, he said.

NCSC is a not-for-profit charitable, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to the safety of children, according to its website. Materials are available exclusively through local law enforcement departments nationwide.

NCSC holds an annual fundraiser, with the money earmarked for specific agencies. All the contributions sent to support the McDonald County Sheriff's Office are specifically designated for the publications and resources, which Evenson said are utilized in conjunction with D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and other outreach opportunities at schools.

The educational materials range from drug prevention to stranger danger, bike and playground safety, to how to call 911 and more.

Those funds allow the MCSO to purchase those materials. When the materials arrive, they don't make up a full pallet, but they do come in multiple lots, Evenson said.

Businesses, organizations and individuals all contribute. Almost two months later, Evenson still receives -- on average -- a check every day. For that, Evenson is grateful.

"Anything we can do to make the world a little safer," he said.

For Gayla Baker, the cause directly helps children and also benefits the entire county.

Baker, who serves as a board member of the Jane Preservation Society, said the organization's officers recently voted to donate $1,000 to the cause.

Though some might think of their organization as only history and preservation-focused, Baker said helping children in the county is a great mission.

"We care about our community deeply," she said. "This will help do some good."