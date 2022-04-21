Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

B. Riddlesperger Willet vs. S. Riddlesperger Willet. Dissolution.

Tara L. Simmons vs. Roy W. Simmons. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Aaron D. Fields. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christopher W. Weems. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bryan K. Cooper. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ronald Alexander. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Yan G. Venter. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ian P. Mulkey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mark W. Vigil. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kyle I. Scott. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Kellen S. Markin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brandon K. McAdams. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea of $50.50.

Gricelda Olvera. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Carey R. Oster. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Steven R. Shaver. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Michael David Shrum. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

James Johnathan Scott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Virginia S. Scott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Leon D. Suggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea of $56.50.

Leryan R. Tevebaugh. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Craig Dowd. Suit on account.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Miguel Gutierrez. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Nora Gardner. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Alvin Motley. Suit on account.

Juan W. Rodriguez vs. Garren L. Hixson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. David Garrett. Breach of contract.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Cody Varnado. Suit on account.

State Farm Mutual Auto vs. Mel Stevenson. Property damage.

Discover Bank vs. Anastaija Nieto. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Aaron D. Fields. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility.

Jeffrey T. Woods. Exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams.

Tanya Susan Juzeler. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

John C. Blevins. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Brooke E. Panther. DWI -- alcohol.

David L. Lewis. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

James Alan Boyer. Assault.

Jacob M. Fisher. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Raquel Villareal. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.

Carol Denece Gillett. Harassment.

Joel L. Thomas. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Grace E. Garren. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryan K. Cooper. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, perated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility.

Laci Daniels. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility.

Ronald Alexander. Driver commercial motor vehicle without proper class of license/endorsement, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Nicholas D. Gregory. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tiffany D. Creech. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Craig Alan Ruble. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Felonies:

Jonathan L. Golden. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Trenton James Carrington. Property damage.

Chad Earl Greenhaw. Abuse or neglect of a child -- no sexual conduct.

David L. Lewis. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Dickey H. Estep. Assault.

Ruben Steven Riley. Endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct.

The following cases were heard:

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Ryan A. Leach et al.

Freeman Health System vs. S. McCool-Hannah et al.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Norma Napier.

Freeman Health System vs. Cassandra G. Scott.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Sean A. Slinkard et al.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Taylir Swift.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Adam W. Talley.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Timothy Knott. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Donald L. Landers. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kellen S. Markin. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rodolfo Marraqin-Lopez. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joel Jacobb Medrano. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cody Douglas Reynolds. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Shane Edward Robbins. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Michael D. Salser. Violated special permit for vehicle regarding width, length, height, speed limit or any other condition/restriction of permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Charles Sanders. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $231.

Sergio Segura-Perez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $350. Two years unsupervised probation.

Megan E. Taylor. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Erica Tygart. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Fine of $322.41. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

None.