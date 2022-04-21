Citizen Voices Drainage, Trash Concerns To Anderson Aldermen

Eva Duncan of 602 Chapman Street approached the Anderson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday evening to voice a few of her concerns.

Duncan said that, when it rains, the water pools on her property and along her house. She explained that she also believes the culvert near the stoplight needs to be widened and the ditches by the school need to be cleared to allow for proper flow.

"I'm not sure who's responsible, but I would like to see something done," she said.

Brandon Bailes assured Duncan that the area would be reviewed and a remedy brainstormed.

Duncan also shared her opinion on the new trash service, its alleged inconsistent schedule and inconsiderate behavior, as well as the assorted litter and junk displayed throughout the city.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer suggested a volunteer-led litter cleanup event. After much discussion, the council agreed to hold such an event on Saturday, May 14. The council noted that the citywide garage sale is May 6 through May 8, and the Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is May 21.

The council went on to conduct the first reading and waive the second reading of Ordinance #04192022, amending Section 210.2220 D.1 of the municipal code to prohibit the discharge of fireworks "on any days other than June 30 to July 6."

The previous wording only permitted fireworks on the day of July 4.

The ordinance was passed and went into effect immediately.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that, on March 16, Officer Akins was involved in a motorcycle pursuit when he crashed and totaled patrol vehicle 2. Abbott said the insurance payment is $21,815 plus additional equipment insurance. He noted he would like these funds to be used towards a new Tahoe if possible.

Abbott went on to say that Akins later resigned and Bill Davenport was hired to fill his position.

He reported that, last Saturday, the new Tahoe quit working and had to be towed to Bentonville, Ark. It was determined that the vehicle needed a software update and it is back on the road.

Officer Willet will begin K-9 unit training on May 10 and is scheduled to graduate in June.

On behalf of Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker, Brandon Bailes reported that the departments have been busy mowing and repairing asphalt throughout town. He announced that the city will hold a rabies clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Bailes said that new blowers and electrical have been installed at the wastewater facility and a new water line is being installed on Beaver Circle that should create eight new water accounts.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that he purchased 200 feet of hose, as well as nozzle repair kits for the department. He also reported that a leaking tank on a tanker was recently repaired.

In other business, the council:

• Swore in returning elected officials -- east ward alderman David Roark, west ward alderman Richard Cable, and Mayor Rusty Wilson;

• Appointed alderman Roark as mayor pro-tem;

• Discussed a location to host a fireworks display;

• Heard an update on the ball program;

• Re-appointed city attorney Jonathan Pierce and municipal judge Erin Willis;

• Renewed medical insurance for city employees;

• Paid bills in the amount of$86,740.58.