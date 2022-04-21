This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 3

Brandy Diane Laughard, 42, Lanagan, failed to produce license on command

April 4

Bethany Katherine Cable, 32, Anderson, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Talia Marie Henson, 19, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Janaleen Lihpai, 40, Anderson, expired plates and defective equipment

Ian S. Shay, 40, no address given, trespassing

Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

April 5

Christopher Allen Derossett, 38, no address given, exceeded posted speed limit

April 8

Christopher Lynn Hobbs, 46, Siloam Springs, Ark., failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, DWI -- alcohol, drinking alcoholic beverage while operating moving vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

April 9

Joge Alexis Cruiz Calix, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to produce license on command and failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with rear license lamp/to illuminate license for 50 feet

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, assault or attempted assault, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and armed criminal action