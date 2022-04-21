This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 3
Brandy Diane Laughard, 42, Lanagan, failed to produce license on command
April 4
Bethany Katherine Cable, 32, Anderson, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Talia Marie Henson, 19, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Janaleen Lihpai, 40, Anderson, expired plates and defective equipment
Ian S. Shay, 40, no address given, trespassing
Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
April 5
Christopher Allen Derossett, 38, no address given, exceeded posted speed limit
April 8
Christopher Lynn Hobbs, 46, Siloam Springs, Ark., failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, DWI -- alcohol, drinking alcoholic beverage while operating moving vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
April 9
Joge Alexis Cruiz Calix, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to produce license on command and failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with rear license lamp/to illuminate license for 50 feet
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, assault or attempted assault, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and armed criminal action