Board Approves Continuing Liaison Program

The McDonald County R-1 School District board of education, at its meeting on April 14, voted to continue the Communities in School program, which places liaisons in schools to support teachers.

McDonald County High School principal Angie Brewer gave a presentation on the program, which includes liaisons Lacey Matney, who works at Pineville and White Rock; Maurlon Bembry, who works at Noel and Southwest City; Erica Price, who works at the high school and Mustang Academy; and Gwen Gordon, who works at Anderson and Rocky Comfort. The liaisons provide food and hygiene products, glasses, school supplies and other needs that students have, all of which formerly fell to teachers. Having the liaisons in place gives teachers more time to teach, according to proponents of the program. The board approved a memorandum of understanding to continue receiving a grant for the program.

The board also approved the results of the school board election. New board member Bob Campbell and returning member Frank Woods were sworn in. Nominations for officers were held. Woods was elected president, Josh Banta was elected vice president, Andy McClain was elected treasurer and Kathie Mitchell was elected secretary. Also during the meeting, Woods was elected delegate to the Missouri School Board Association, and Banta was elected alternate.

Board members discussed the district's proposed health insurance plan. Superintendent Mark Stanton said there is now an option, plan 16, which has a $420 premium for the employee that could be completely paid for between the board's contribution and the employee participating in the healthy incentive plan. He said this has never happened before.

Board member John Carlin said that, for people who do not take advantage of the health insurance plan, it is better to give raises than to contribute to the health insurance. He also pointed out that health insurance is not taxed, but raises are. Banta suggested the board continue to look at the budget for opportunities for raises.

The board approved the proposed health insurance plan.

Stanton presented the board with an amended calendar with a snow day to make up on May 31. Summer school will be one day shorter, he said. He later mentioned that the annual teacher of the year event will be April 25, prom will be April 30, and graduation will be May 15, with the baccalaureate at 5:30 p.m. followed by graduation at 7 p.m.

Stanton also expressed his thankfulness for the public approving Proposition KIDS, the bond issue that will allow the school district to build six storm shelters and make other improvements around the district.

"It's just an incredible feeling of thankfulness to have our voters go, and over 76 percent vote, in favor of these shelters," he said.