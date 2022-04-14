Winner Of Alderman’s Post Decided By Drawing

In a unique election tie-breaker, Southwest City's board of aldermen drew a name to decide which of the three write-in candidates would fill the position of West Ward Alderman. Ridge Carpenter was selected and sworn in, and returning East Ward Alderman Gloria Armstrong was sworn in as well.

The council went on to review five permit applications for a variety of building-related requests before the meeting was over.

After being approved for a building permit in May of last year, beginning construction on the 27-foot by 12-foot addition, then receiving a cease construction order in September as a result of not adhering to the required setbacks, Jose de la Cruz approached the council seeking a new building permit.

The council spoke about the current buildings on the property and the fire hazards they present without a 20-foot setback on the rear of the property.

The council again deemed the property unlivable and suggested that de la Cruz deconstruct the current structure and reconstruct it within the proper setbacks.

After a lengthy discussion, it was determined that Shane Clark will meet with de la Cruz at his home to review the property and discuss a new plan moving forward.

Alfredo Rojas Ramirez then requested a permit to add a mobile home to his lot. Alderman Golden spoke about the difference between a mobile home and a modular home.

"As far as the [ordinance] book goes, this application meets all requirements," Clerk Austen said.

The council voted to grant the building permit for a 2012 mobile home at 105 Honey Lake Acres.

Council members then reviewed Mark Martineau's building permit application to construct an 8-foot by 8-foot restroom at 205 N. Main Street to be used by food trucks and other vendors, as well as his request to place a 20-foot by 20-foot storage building on the property to be used as an office.

Serving as the building inspector, Shane Clark noted that the area is in a floodplain, requiring additional elevation and, likely, permanent construction.

Martineau also requested a business license for a portable building distribution business at the same location.

Clark said he will meet with Martineau and discuss the council's concerns.

The council also discussed smoking in city buildings and vehicles. Alderman Golden said he has heard two complaints from citizens saying the city hall smelled like cigarette smoke.

Chief Gow suggested shutting the door between the city hall and the police department. Alderman Golden said no one should be smoking inside the building because of the offensive smell and the health hazards related to secondhand smoke.

Alderman Golden asked if any council members would like to weigh in.

Alderman Ridge Carpenter said that he didn't notice any odor when he entered the city hall that evening.

Mayor Blake noted that, as a smoker himself, he understands Gow's inclination to smoke with the stress the job can bring, but he agreed that city hall should be smoke-free out of respect for the public and suggested keeping the two spaces separate.

Chief Gow said he will keep the door between the city hall and the police station locked except in the event of an emergency.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Blake reviewed the council's gathering at Blankenship Park prior to the regular meeting to determine a location for a flagpole in memory of Edward Morey. The council also discussed a possible location for a future basketball court.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to six medical calls and two motor vehicle accidents, extinguished two grass fires, and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Clark also presented the council with a quote for the repair of the storm siren on Broadway Street in the amount of $9,200, and the council voted to repair the siren.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 10 tickets, taken two reports, made one arrest, assisted with one lockout, provided aid to neighboring agencies four times and responded to 119 calls for service.

Gow also spoke about requiring all July 3rd vendors set up on the small ball field, with the exception of vendors in the food truck court across from the bank. He said that the high volume of foot traffic across Highway 43 is unsafe. The council agreed to pursue an ordinance outlining such.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been repairing signs, mowing grass, working on restrooms at Blankenship Park, and cleaning gravel off Main Street. He said the water department has been repairing meters and the clear well, while the wastewater department has been working on the UV system and the standby clarifier.

The council went on to open the meeting for a public hearing in regard to the city seeking USDA funding to purchase new fire safety equipment for the fire department. The grant is a 45/55 matching grant in the total amount of $120,000. This would make the city responsible for $54,000.

With no questions or concerns posed, the council conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance #644 -- requesting USDA funding for Fire Department safety equipment.

Sharon McConnell appeared before the council to provide an update on her temporary living situation after her home burned to the ground. She explained that she has an upcoming surgery and is waiting on a plumber and an electrician to visit the property. The council granted McConnell an additional six months to remedy the property.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke with Sarah Shelton about an RV on her property and its compliance with ordinances;

• Approved a sponsorship check in the amount of $2,500 for the annual Old Timer's Day festival on Saturday, June 4;

• Agreed to hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, to discuss the status of the water project with Anderson Engineering;

• Appointed Alderman Steven Golden as mayor pro-tem;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,966.69.