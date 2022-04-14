RELIGION: We Will Be Judged By The Words We Speak

Mr. and Mrs. Tim McCaine were celebrating their wedding anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie, who opened our service with prayer. Special prayers of healing and comfort were requested for many.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Rick Lett studied 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. The lesson, "Promised," reminds us that the promised return of Christ gives believers hope when grieving. "According to His promise, Jesus Christ will return personally and visibly in glory to the earth; the dead will be raised; and Christ will judge all men in righteousness." The children's Sunday school class taught by Terry Lett studied the events of Palm Sunday before Easter, and Ray Dean Boyle did the children's church.

Janet Chaney reminded us of the week of prayer for our missionaries and the Annie Armstrong Easter offering, "When We All Come Together." Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Grace Upon Grace," and read 1 John 4:9-10, which reminds us that grace is another word for God's strength and protection.

Special praise music came from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Had It Not Been for Calvary," and Karen Gardner, who sang "One Day At a Time."

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory.

"Craftsmanship or Criticism" was the title of Sunday's message, with scripture from Proverbs 18:21. "Death and life are the power of the tongue and those who love it will eat its fruit."

Our pastor, Mark Hall, began by telling us that "anyone can criticize and every time you open your mouth you decide whether you have bitter or sweet fruit with your tongue. You can build someone up or you can tear them down. We can speak life or death to someone. Our words matter. Everything you say matters."

In Matthew 12:33-37, Jesus tells us that we will be judged by the words we speak. In verse 33, Jesus says, "Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree bad and its fruit bad for a tree is known by its fruit." Brother Mark told us that it hurts the Holy Spirit when we say bad things about others. "We make ourselves look bad and it is bad fruit. We all have dynamite in our dentures. We can use it for life and being positive or to destroy and tear down."

As Brother Mark referred to James 3:1-12, the scripture that talks of "the tongue -- an unruly evil." he talked about how to be a better Christian. "We need to make sure that what we say agrees with God. We all stumble and mess up, but we need to control our mouth. We can be in church, tithe and teach Sunday school but running our mouth and running down others makes our religion worthless. Throwing bombs from your dentures can destroy a church. If we can control a big horse with a small bit and a big ship with a small rudder, we should be able to control our whole body with a three-inch tongue muscle. If we don't bridle our tongue, all we are showing is how good our religion is."

With the help of Wayne Holly, Brother Mark talked about words and fire in a little skit.

"Evil words come from hell and the devil adds the lighter fluid. If man can tame all kinds of animals, why can't they tame his tongue? It is wrong to speak ill of someone because we are made in the likeness of God. When God spoke the world into existence, He was speaking life. The devil speaks death and uses people to do it. The devil will speak through you if you allow it. Bridle your tongue on unruly evil. The devil knows that, as Christians, we are to love one another and, if we speak against one another, we won't look like a Christian."

Brother Mark referred to James 3:10-12, which tells us we can't be a Christian and talk bad about others. "We can speak life or death. The power is in the tongue. Be a better Christian and bridle your tongue against evil."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Easter Sunday as we celebrate our risen Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids immediately following the morning service. Please bring a basket.

Bible Study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.